Ebro Goes Scorched Earth On DJ Akademiks Amid Drake & Kendrick Lamar Feud

Ebro is someone who has been commenting on hip-hop and hip-hop culture for years. Overall, the Hot 97 host can be a bit controversial at times given the fact that he has had it out with some of the younger artists in the game. However, he is still a voice that people look to. He has years of experience in media, and he has seen a lot of rappers come and go. Moreover, he is the perfect person to speak on the ongoing feud between none other than Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Recently, Ebro got to sit down with Funk Flex, where they discussed the Drake and Kendrick Lamar situation. For now, Funk Flex has Drake winning right now, while Ebro is taking Kendrick's side. However, it seems as though Ebro is currently taking issue with some of the blogs that appear to be taking Drake's side without a lick of reflection. He mostly went after none other than DJ Akademiks and how Ak has been a huge proponent of Drizzy throughout this entire process.

Ebro vs. Akademiks

As you can see above, the words Ebro used here were quite harsh. He said that Akademiks is a "pussy" and that Drake doesn't even like him. Instead, Drake just uses Akademiks because he is easy to manipulate. Overall, this is a pretty big accusation. However, Ebro and Ak have never liked each other, so it is easy to see where some of this hate is coming from. Only time will tell whether or not Akademiks decides to respond to this.

Let us know what you think of these comments from Ebro, down below. Do you believe he is being too harsh with DJ Akademiks? Do you believe that he is correct in his assessment that Drake doesn't actually likes Ak, but sees him as a tool to spread propaganda? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

