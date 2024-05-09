Ebro Divides Fans With The Claim That Drake And Toronto Don't Have A Definitive Sound

BYLavender Alexandria900 Views
Celebration Of Life Event For DJ Mister Cee
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Ebro attends the Celebration Of Life Event For DJ Mister Cee at Brooklyn Paramount on April 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

In the replies fans made the case for Toronto's style.

Regional sounds have existed within hip-hop since the birth of the genre. While they were perhaps at their most clearly defined during the West Coast and East Coast battles of the 90s, they haven't gone anywhere. The rise of southern rap later that decade set in motion a series of dominoes that led to contemporary trap styles. And the internet has allowed even more regional sounds to become identifiable to rap fans. And Ebro recently found himself in hot water when he weighed in on Toronto's alleged lack of a regional sound while talking about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef.

During a radio discussion about the beef he took some time to shift the focus a bit. He made comments about both Drake and the city he comes from not having a definitive regional sound. As you'd expect, that was met with very mixed reactions by fans. In the comments, they continue the debate. "Drake do have a sound though , it’s young money they forgot that" one fan suggests. "Drake is a rapper from TORONTO and nobody was checking for Toronto for rap until Drake showed up. So how is Drake supposed to have a regional identity in a place that no one was checking for rap music?" another fan suggests. Check out Ebro's full comments and the fan debates below.

Ebro's Drake Comments Lead To Fan Debate

Drake currently appears to be licking his wounds following a hostile beef with Kendrick Lamar. The two went back and forth for weeks resulting in some deeply personal disses. At the end of his most recent track "The Heart Part 6" Drake claims that he's done with the beef. It's yet to be seen if Kendrick has any response to the accusation that rumors he spread about Drake having a secret child were actually planted by Drake's team.

What do you think of Ebro's comments about Drake and Toronto lacking a definitive rap style? Do you agree with him that there isn't anything recognizable about the cities rap output? Let us know in the comment section below.

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
