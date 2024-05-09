Ebro Divides Fans With The Claim That Drake And Toronto Don't Have A Definitive Sound

Regional sounds have existed within hip-hop since the birth of the genre. While they were perhaps at their most clearly defined during the West Coast and East Coast battles of the 90s, they haven't gone anywhere. The rise of southern rap later that decade set in motion a series of dominoes that led to contemporary trap styles. And the internet has allowed even more regional sounds to become identifiable to rap fans. And Ebro recently found himself in hot water when he weighed in on Toronto's alleged lack of a regional sound while talking about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef.

During a radio discussion about the beef he took some time to shift the focus a bit. He made comments about both Drake and the city he comes from not having a definitive regional sound. As you'd expect, that was met with very mixed reactions by fans. In the comments, they continue the debate. "Drake do have a sound though , it’s young money they forgot that" one fan suggests. "Drake is a rapper from TORONTO and nobody was checking for Toronto for rap until Drake showed up. So how is Drake supposed to have a regional identity in a place that no one was checking for rap music?" another fan suggests. Check out Ebro's full comments and the fan debates below.

Drake currently appears to be licking his wounds following a hostile beef with Kendrick Lamar. The two went back and forth for weeks resulting in some deeply personal disses. At the end of his most recent track "The Heart Part 6" Drake claims that he's done with the beef. It's yet to be seen if Kendrick has any response to the accusation that rumors he spread about Drake having a secret child were actually planted by Drake's team.

