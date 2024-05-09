DJ Akademiks Hints At New Drake Song Following Days Of Silence

2018 ComplexCon - Day 1
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California.

Fans are hoping something drops soon.

DJ Akademiks has been one of the main sources of inside information throughout the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud. Overall, this makes a whole lot of sense when you consider how Drake is friendly with Ak. In fact, Drizzy was the one who informed Akademiks that "Family Matters" would be dropping on Friday night. At this stage, fans are curious as to whether or not the Canadian megastar is going to release again. Akademiks has been teasing a new song, and Drake has been pretty ambiguous on his Instagram page. That said, no one knows for sure what is going down.

Well, taking to Twitter today, Akademiks had a message for the fans. It was a cryptic one at that as he simply said "Appreciate the silence. What comes after it is usually great." Ultimately, fans have no real idea what this means. It could have a whole plethora of meanings for all we know. That said, it does appear as though Drake has something up his sleeve. "The Heart Part 6" was not it for a lot of people, and they would have loved for him to have finished the feud with something a lot stronger.

DJ Akademiks Continues To Have The Inside Track

Having said all of that, on the song "Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar makes it apparent that he has 10 diss tracks ready to go. If that is truly the case, Drake may want to hold off on going further with the feud. After all, "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us" were absolutely scathing, and both artists may damage their reputations further if this continues to go down a dark path.

Let us know what you think of this tweet from DJ Akademiks, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this signifies that a new Drake song is going to be coming out today? Or do you believe that this is all over and done with? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

