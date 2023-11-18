Saucy Santana Continues To Taunt DJ Akademiks

Recently, Saucy Santana took to social media, continuing to take shots at DJ Akademiks amid their beef. Earlier this week, Ak called the performer out for failing to speak up about Cassie's new lawsuit against Diddy. It includes various damning allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder, including rape, physical abuse, and more.

"Where that h*e a** n***a mysonne and all them ppl who was talmbout 'Protect Black women' when some gay n***a was talking about me and his sick r*pe fetish," DJ Akademiks wrote. "Where them ppl now sticking up for Cassie. Ohhhhhhhh." Obviously, the situation's pretty messy. Their beef famously surrounded Saucy Santana sticking up for Yung Miami, who's in a relationship with Diddy. Ak had claimed that she was disrespectful to the gay community for calling a gay slur amid their own beef, which he denied.

Now, Saucy Santana's shared a new Instagram Story featuring his diss track "Me Me In Da Skreets." He looks unbothered in a selfie, tagging Ak in the post. The song centers around DJ Akademiks' questionable approach to covering Black women, which has been up for debate amid his beef with Saucy Santana and Yung Miami. Some users called him out when he got emotional during a live stream after Santana threatened to "beat" and sexually assault him, and he claimed that he was too afraid to fire back because he thought he'd get cancelled.

Many noted that he hasn't ever held back when covering Black women, including Yung Miami. "I was in tears when he laughed and was trolling about my car getting shot up while was 6 months pregnant," she wrote under a clip of the personality tearfully describing his situation. What do you think of this latest development in Saucy Santana and DJ Akademiks' beef? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

