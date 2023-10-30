Saucy Santana Calls Out DJ Akademiks Over Yung Miami Feud

Saucy Santana is fed up with DJ Akademiks after the media pundit went after Yung Miami for perpetuating homophobia. The City Girls rapper had used a slur to refer to Akademiks amid their ongoing feud, which prompted Akademiks to bring up her friendship with Santana. Santana has now addressed the situation on social media, siding with Miami.

"Akademiks, you keep talking about what the fuck Caresha said to you, but how she feel about you, is how she feel about you," he explained. "Me being her best friend, it don't have nothing to fucking do with me. In the hood, and in a lot of urban cultures, when you see boys that are acting feminine, that are being messy, that are being extra and doing f*g sh*t, that's what you address them as. Even as me being a gay man, I don't move like a f*g. And it's a lot of other gay boys that are feminine or whatever, but everybody don't move like f*gs. You move like a f*g."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 19: Saucy Santana performs onstage during The Pinky Cole Experience "Eat Plants B*tch Tour" at Buckhead Theatre on November 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

From there, Santana accused him of "always starting sh*t" and referenced his latest beef with GloRilla. He also claimed they were hoping to run into Akademiks at the Roots Picnic and went on to invite him to Yung Miami's Halloween party in Miami. Check out Santana's full response to Akademiks below.

Santana isn't the only rapper who has mentioned wanting to run into Akademiks as of late. When responding to the GloRilla feud, Jay Critch also remarked that he wants a shot at Akademiks at the next Rolling Loud in New York. Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Akademiks on HotNewHipHop.

