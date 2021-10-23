homophobia
- MusicBoosie Badazz Argues He's Not HomophobicBoosie Badazz discussed his controversial stance on the LGBTQ+ community with Cam Newton.By Cole Blake
- MusicAzealia Banks Labels Troye Sivan An “Expired Twink” In Bigoted Rant About “212”Azealia Banks went after Troye Sivan in lengthy posts on Instagram, Wednesday.By Cole Blake
- MusicDJ Akademiks & Saucy Santana Continue Firing Shots At One AnotherDJ Akademiks and Saucy Santana aren't done trading insults on social media yet.By Cole Blake
- MusicSaucy Santana Calls Out DJ Akademiks Over Yung Miami FeudSaucy Santana is standing by Yung Miami amid her feud with DJ Akademiks.By Cole Blake
- GossipDJ Akademiks Accuses Yung Miami Of Perpetuating HomophobiaDJ Akademiks thinks it's "ironic" that Yung Miami called him a gay slur.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBoosie Badazz Claims He Turned Down $250k To Perform At An LGBTQ EventBoosie Badazz says supporting the LGBTQ community is "not what I believe in.”By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSneako And Lil Pump Kicked Out Of Top Golf After Disrespecting Staff MemberSneako's crew made several homophobic comments about the staff member who asked them to leave.By Ben Mock
- MusicBeyonce Offers Tribute To Fan Killed In Alleged Homophobic AttackO'Shae Sibley was dancing to Beyonce's music when he was approached by a gang of men and subsequently stabbed.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCam’ron Responds To Rumors About His Sexuality: “Bring Your Mother Around”Cam’ron says that wearing pink has led to speculation about his sexuality over the years.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Calls Out "Homophobes" Speculating On His SexualityKid Cudi slammed "homophobes" on Twitter, over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- SportsKyle Kuzma Posts Hug Picture With Michael RubinThe "scandal" of dudes hugging dudes continues.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber's Dad Doubles Down On HomophobiaJeremy Bieber is not having a very good Pride Month.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDaBaby Reflects On 2021 Homophobia ControversyDaBaby has said he would have handled his 2021 controversy "differently" if he couldBy Ben Mock
- SportsCharles Barkley Suggests Black People Treat LGBTQIA+ "The Worst"The sports legend faced pushback from people who believed he was placing unsubstantiated blame on the Black community.By Erika Marie
- BasketballAnthony Edwards Apologizes For Homophobic Post: "I Was Raised Better Than That!"Anthony Edwards has apologized for his recent homophobic post on social media, calling it "immature, hurtful, and disrespectful."By Cole Blake
- MusicBoosie Badazz Admits Viral Confrontation With Gay Man Was FakeBoosie is working on his next film that he hopes will arrive on Christmas Day.By Erika Marie
- AnticsTs Madison Questions Boosie Badazz's Parenting, Rapper Claps BackMadison visited "The Breakfast Club" and spoke about queerphobia in the industry and later, Boosie targeted Charlamagne Tha God.By Erika Marie
- GossipTs Madison Questions Boosie's Parenting Skills In Response To Lil Nas X CommentsTV personality Ts Madison takes issue with Boosie's recent transphobic and homophobic remarks on the Breakfast Club.By Thomas Galindo
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Says He's Done Trolling Boosie: "It Gets Boring"Lil Nas X says he's moving on from his beef with Boosie.By Cole Blake
- GramAzealia Banks Ethers Boosie Badazz Over Lil Nas X Remarks, Includes Dave ChappelleShe's not one to mince words and this was certainly no different.By Erika Marie
- AnticsBoosie Badazz Responds To Lil Nas X's Father: "Don't Get Mad At Me"The rapper is unrelenting in his hate toward the 'Montero" star after telling Lil Nas X to take his own life.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBoosie Responds To Backlash Over Homophobic Lil Nas X TweetsBoosie has responded to those offended by his comments on Lil Nas X.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureFans Scold Boosie Following His Homophobic Lil Nas X RantFans scolded Boosie for his homophobic tweets about Lil Nas X, Saturday.By Cole Blake