Candace Owens Tells Don Lemon His Relationship Is A Sin

Candace Owens has been known for her conservative and oftentimes hateful views.

Candace Owens is a figure who is known for being a provocateur. Overall, she is a conservative who he veers into far-right views and even conspiracy theories. Throughout the last few months, she has pedaled conspiracies about the Holocaust and has even claimed that the earth is flat. Although the political commentator has a massive audience, there is no doubt that the general consensus around her is negative. After all, in 2024, many of her views can be seen as outdated.

Having said that, Owens was recently interviewed by Don Lemon. Lemon previously worked for CNN although he was let go. Since then, he has started interviewing controversial figures, independently. He has interviewed Elon Musk, and Owens was his most recent sitdown. During the interview, Owens and Lemon spoke about homosexuality. Lemon is married to a man, which is something that Owens has been vehemently against. This subsequently prompted Lemon to ask Owens if she believed his marriage was sinful.

Read More: Candace Owens Supports Kanye West Theory About Protecting Diddy

Candace Owens Interviewed By Don Lemon

As you can see in the clip above, Owens was very forthright with Lemon. She said that she believes marriage cannot be between two men and that Lemon is living a life of sin. Overall, Owens has maintained that she is religious, and uses her religion to justify these views. Lemon seemed pretty surprised to see Owens double down, although she has never suggested she would ever do otherwise. The clip has subsequently gone viral, and as you can imagine, it has led to some staunch reactions online. Some people applauded Owens for sticking to her beliefs, while others were angered by her rhetoric.