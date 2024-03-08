Candace Owens' 5 Worst Hot Takes

Candace Owens has become a polarizing figure in contemporary political discourse. Admittedly, her outspokenness, provocative commentary, and unwavering conservative views have garnered her a significant following. However, on the flip side, Owens constantly faces intense criticism for some of her most controversial remarks. She always manages to attract significant scrutiny and condemnation for her most contentious comments, and there are quite a number of those.

Nevertheless, her vocal opposition to liberal ideologies has earned her admiration from many on the right. Undoubtedly, many people view her as a fearless champion of conservative principles. However, some of Owens’ hot takes over the years have been plain terrible. Here are five of the worst hot takes the political commentator has ever shared.

Candace Owens On Black Actors

Throughout the course of her career, Candace Owens has voiced controversial opinions on Black people on several occasions. One of those times, she shared her thoughts on contemporary Black actors. During an episode of the Candace Owens podcast, she said, “I’ve become so cynical about Black actors. I’ve realized this. When I watch a commercial, my whole mentality is shifted.” She continued, “In the ‘90s, when I used to watch a commercial and I’d see a Black person, or I’d watch a movie and I’d see a Black person, I just thought, ‘This person is talented.’”

She went on to cite iconic actors Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman, but she wasn’t done. “Now, when I see a Black person on the screen, I think, ‘Okay, that was the DEI. That was Diversity, Equity, Inclusion. They probably were just given this role, now they gotta put one gay person, one trans person, one Black person, one Hispanic person. Just to show, just to mark themselves safe from being a racist,’” she said. These ignorant comments did not go unchecked.

The Black Lives Matter Movement

For anyone who has kept up with Candace Owens for a while, it’s not news what her views on BLM are. She trended worldwide in 2022 when she and Kanye West faced criticism for wearing “White Lives Matter” tees. However, she has made more direct statements about her opinions on BLM. For example, in 2021, she tweeted, “Tucker Carlson told the truth about #BLM: it has nothing to do with black lives. When 18 black people were murdered in 24 hours in Chicago #GeorgeFloyd riots, plus 10 people shot in Brooklyn in one hour — the movement is about black anarchy. And I will never bend a knee to that.”

Also, during an appearance at a UCLA event in 2018, Owens addressed the BLM protesters who sat at the back. She stated that Black people “shouting” about slavery had a victim mentality and chose to focus on their past. “It’s embarrassing. You’re not living through anything right now. You’re overly privileged Americans,” she said.

Racism & The Shootings Of Black Men

When Candace Owens wrote her article for Stamford Advocate in 2016, she wasn’t as popular as she is now. However, it showcases that her controversial hot takes are certainly not the result of newfound fame. The article, titled Black Men Getting Shot by Police Isn’t About Racism, is certainly problematic. “Racism exists, but it is far less rampant than ignorance, and ignorance can be cured through experience,” she wrote. She argued that most of what people label as racist, is actually just ignorance, which can be cured.

However, that is just not true. While it is not as rampant or evident as it was in the 20th century, racism is still experienced in today’s society. Not all Black men who are shot by police are targeted because of their race. However, many times, race certainly plays a part in these shootings. Owens has also previously stated in an interview with The Daily Signal that racism is sometimes “used as a theme and mechanism to control Black Americans.”

Candace Owens On Invading Australia

While it may sound unbelievable, in 2021, Candace Owens actually did suggest an invasion of Australia by the US military. During an episode of her self-titled show on Daily Wire, Owens complained about public health measures taken by the Australian government. These measures were put in place to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19, and they proved to be quite successful.

As a matter of fact, a vast majority of the Australian population was in support of these public health measures. However, Candace Owens was not, and she made it known on her show. “When do we deploy troops to Australia? When do we invade Australia and free an oppressed people who are suffering under a totalitarian regime? Or do we spend trillions of dollars to spread democracy in Australia?” she asked.

Women Pilots

In January 2024, Charlie Kirk, a friend of Candace Owens, trended and faced backlash for a remark he made on his show, Thought Crime. While speaking about DEI policies, Kirk said that if he saw a Black pilot, he would worry and hope they are qualified. Subsequently, Candace Owens took to her podcast to share her thoughts on the matter. “What he is remarking on is true. I would be terrified, if I got onto a plane, and I saw a woman flying the plane,” she said. Candice Owens went on to say she supported her colleague’s remarks and that corporations are now only concerned about things looking Black or woke enough.

