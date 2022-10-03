Black Lives Matter
- PoliticsKanye West Angers BLM With Black KKK OutfitKanye West is eliciting some negative attention.By Alexander Cole
- MusicIndia Arie: Inspiring Change & Cultural Awareness Through MusicThe encouraging crooner behind some of Soul music’s most inspiring lyrics.By Demi Phillips
- SneakersAdidas Goes Back On Effort To Block Black Lives Matter LogoAdidas realized how their request came across.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureGeorge Floyd's Cousin Tells Kanye West To "Just Stop" Talking About ThemAfter he lashed out at the mother of Floyd's daughter, Floyd's cousin Tera Brown delivers a message from the family.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKanye West Apologizes For Hurting People With "Death Con" TweetAnother Ye interview is upon us and its stirring up even more controversy.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCandace Owens Reacts Kanye Backlash Over George Floyd "Drink Champs" RemarksAfter people said the both Ye and Candace should be sued, she lashed out.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCandace Owens Claims Kanye's Bank Is Closing His AccountsAccording to her, JPMorgan Chase Bank has given Ye a month to find a new home for his funds.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsMississippi Teen Jaheim McMillan Shot & Killed By Police: Report15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot outside of a Family Dollar.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureBiggs Burke "Condemns" Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" RhetoricThe Roc-A-Fella co-founder says he loves his friend, but Ye is hurting the "families of those people that were killed."By Erika Marie
- PoliticsCandace Owens Shares Trailer Of Documentary Exposing Black Lives Matter Organization"The Greatest Lie Ever Sold" will premiere on October 12.By Lawrencia Grose
- StreetwearKanye West Says "Everyone Knows Black Lives Matter Was A Scam"Kanye West responds to criticism over his "White Lives Matter" t-shirt. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKanye West Wears, Showcases "White Lives Matter" Design At "YZYSZN9"Hip Hop is debating this one, as some say he's trolling while others weren't kind.By Erika Marie