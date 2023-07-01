India Arie: Inspiring Change & Cultural Awareness Through Music

While many artists find music along the way, some are born into it. Thus is the tale of India Arie, the soul and R&B icon. A producer, singer, and songwriter from Denver, Colorado, Arie’s music transcended borders right out of the gate. With a soulful timbre and a captivating voice, the artist has become a prominent force in the history of soul music.

India Arie recently made headlines after speaking out against the explicit performances of Janelle Monáe and Megan Thee Stallion at the Essence Festival. Though she’s come out to clarify that her critiques are aimed at Essence, the entire fiasco did not sit well with many. However, that’s not taking away from her advocacy over the years. India Arie is more than just a musician. She’s also a musical activist and has often called out the industry. Furthermore, it’s evident from her conscious catalog that she makes music from the heart and for her people.

Background & Early Success

India Arie was born India Arie Simpson in 1975 to a musical family. Both her parents were musically gifted and encouraged her to continue the dream. She moved to Atlanta and released her debut album, Acoustic Soul. The album received positive reviews and boosted Arie’s profile significantly. Acoustic Soul featured the now-timeless songs “Video” and “Brown Skin.”

Besides the critical reception, Acoustic Soul attained major commercial success in 2001. Outside of America, it performed well in Canada, the U.K., and parts of Africa. India quickly became known for her refreshing positivity and vibrant, soulful sound. The project has so far sold over three million copies.

Infamous Grammys Snub

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 26: India.Arie attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

In what is deemed one of the most high-profile Grammy snubs in history, India Arie and a host of fans and onlookers watched as seven nominations translated to zero wins. In 2002, a hopeful Arie was the second most nominated act at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards. She was famously up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist. Unfortunately, she walked away with no trophies. Gracefully, she still rounded out the ceremony with a performance of “Video.”

Continued Success

Despite her Grammys debacle in 2002, Arie has taken home four statuettes throughout her career. She won Best R&B Album for Voyage to India in 2003. In addition to this, she took home the Best Urban Performance Award for “Little Things” in 2006. Furthermore, she won the Best R&B Performance by a Duo with Vocals for “A Beautiful World” in 2009. Finally, Arie won the Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals Award for “Imagine” in 2011.

Arie shunned the label “neo-soul” and has referred to herself as strictly “soul music.” In her career’s early stages, she spoke to Relevant Magazine about the tag and why she doesn’t resonate with it. “I think that term is kind of silly. I think it’s not accurate … When someone is themselves through their music, it’s soul music,” she said. “I think there’s a difference. And I consider myself soul music.”

India Arie’s Musical Activism

Her advocacy for Black people and LGBTQ+ individuals has made India Arie an icon, especially among African Americans and Africans in the diaspora. Arie’s success permeated Africa’s borders with the universally lauded single, “I Am Not My Hair,” featuring Akon. By advocating for self-love and acceptance, India Arie became a beacon of hope through her music. Her empowering words, often directed at Black women, proved comforting amid misogyny and gender inequality.

With the 2017 single “Breathe,” Arie used her platform to shed light on police brutality against Black men. The Black Lives Matter movement tribute was a moving piece encouraging her people. Further, in February 2022, India Arie took her music off the streaming platform Spotify because Joe Rogan, a podcaster, was paid $200 million after his use of racist, anti-Black rhetoric. She returned her catalog to the platform a year later. Arie’s decision was supported, and it continued the ongoing conversation about racism.

