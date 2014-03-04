Akon is an acclaimed Senegalese-American R&B recording artist, musician, songwriter and producer. His most popular hit is his 2004 single "Locked Up", from his debut album Trouble. He received three Grammy nominations for his second album, Konvicted. Akon has also held both the number one and two spots simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and is the first artist to do so. He has worked with many legendary artists such as Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.

The last we heard of Akon was his November 2013 single "On Some Bullshit".

