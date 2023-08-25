Akon Comes Through With New EP, “Afro Freak”

Akon is a legend of the music world at this point. Overall, the man saw a lot of success during the 2000s. It was during this time that he made a plethora of chart-topping hits. Songs like “Smack That” and “Locked Up” are iconic at this point. Moreover, he has become an entrepreneur who wants to do big things. While taking a break from music, the artist was able to do some charitable work in Africa. He brought electricity to numerous towns, and he was responsible for some great initiatives.

Additionally, the artist also worked on creating a whole new city. The city would be named after himself, although it did eventually hit a few snags. Either way, he has been very busy as of late. He even got to do some interviews that eventually went viral. Of course, how can you forget his appearance on Drink Champs where he was dripped out in some fake Dior? Now, Akon is back with some music. Below, you can find his latest project, an 8-track EP simply titled Afro Freak.

Akon Returns

The project is fairly short and contains quite a few remixes. However, the production here sounds great and Akon’s voice remains iconic. While it may not be for everyone, those who like this particular style, will most definitely appreciate it. There’s no doubt that Akon still has it after all of these years.

With this EP on streaming services, hopefully, we can get a full project from Akon, sometime soon. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this new project, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

Tracklist:

So Rough ft. Jahvor Sleep (Remix) ft. Nektunez Slow Motion (Remix) Enjoy That ft. Mr Brown (Remix) Prolly Cut (Amapiano) ft. AMIRROR One and Only (Remix) ft. AMIRROR More Than That (Afro Remix) ft. AMIRROR Loco

