Akon Wore Fake Dior On “Drink Champs” Interview For Clicks, He Admits

Akon’s known to sometimes twist the truth for the sake of more engagement online, down to the details of his fit. Moreover, a lot of people noticed his fake Dior “Drio” jacket for his interview on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs. While this isn’t an outright lie, it did prompt people to question whether this was a legitimate choice or if he just never noticed that the letters were flipped. Regardless, we now know, at least according to the Senegal-raised artist, this was all part of the plan to garner more interest in his interview. When speaking to French Montana, he answered his question about the jacket in earnest (hopefully).

“I knew I knew that s**t was going to raise engagement,” Akon responded to French Montana’s style inquiries. Furthermore, the 50-year-old singer said that he got the jacket from “one of [his] Africans.” “It just takes for one person to notice, and it’s gone’ go cr*zy on the internet,” he continued. “It sure did exactly what we wanted it to.” It’s ironic because, in a previous instance, Akon gifted French a fake watch that he got scammed for.

French Montana Presses Akon Over “Drio” Jacket

During that Drink Champs interview, the hitmaker also joked about how he would lie about being an African prince. “I used the excuse that I was a survivor, because it made me feel better about it,” Akon confessed. “But there was nothing for me to survive. Because my parents was actually really wealthy. I was living in New Jersey. We lived in a three-story house, just me and my older brother. So when I think about it, we were just bored as hell.

“I think a lot of my choices came from wanting to be accepted, you know?” he continued. “So that’s how I got caught into all the things that I got caught into, including cars. Because cars made me feel special. I was young, I could drive with the most elite vehicles, and I ran with the scenario that I was an African prince. After Coming to America, I was like, ‘S***iiit!’ That’s what motivated it!” For more news and the latest updates on Akon, keep checking in with HNHH.

