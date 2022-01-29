fake
- MusicKevin Gates Fan Catfished For $6K By Fake ScammerBy the time realized that the person she spoke to probably wasn't the Baton Rouge rapper, her bank account had already suffered.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Tomb Hoax Gets Fans Pressed Over His Fake RequestsOVO supporters either fell for the trick, clowning Drizzy's "request" for a 21 Savage room, or went along with the memes online.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralLil Yachty Posts His Playlist Online After Fans Clowned A Fake OneThe 26-year-old is bumping a lot of SBTRKT, Solange, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Yves Tumor, James Blake, Bibio, and ROSALÍA these days.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMetro Boomin Blasts "Fake Mysterious" Artists, Believes They're "Ruining The Game"The producer made these comments after announcing that he'll be uploading more videos to his YouTube page on a regular basis.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B & Offset Call Police On "Journalist" Trying To Record Their HomeThe so-called "reporter" had a run-in with the couple's security outside of their Atlanta home, and he invoked the First Amendment as protection.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralSZA Teaser Surfaces Online, Fans Call It Out As FakeAmid so much excitement and speculation around the deluxe version of "SOS," it looks like some people want to take advantage of that hype.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRuss Wants To Troll Fans & The Industry By Faking His Streams To Make A PointThe 30-year-old called it "marketing" at the end of the day, even though he made his distaste for this practice quite clear.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearAkon Wore Fake Dior On "Drink Champs" Interview For Clicks, He AdmitsYou know what they say, all press is good press.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipTory Lanez Rips Journalist Meghann Cuniff's Reports On Him, Calls It Biased & FakeCuniff reported that Lanez sought to go to state prison and was "totally despondent."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug's Leaked Calls To Lil Baby & Lil Durk To Diss Gunna Are Fake, His Sister SaysWack 100 shared the alleged clips of Thugger asking for responses on his new album, which Dolly White said were actually made by AI.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralAdin Ross Gets Upset At Drake For Allegedly Following His Ex And Sister On InstagramRoss was fooled by a meme posted to his Discord server.By Ben Mock
- TechFrank Ocean A.I. Tracks Net Scammer Thousands In SalesMost of those Frank leaks you've been bumping recently are apparently fake.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralFake Video Of Coi Leray And Latto Fighting Goes ViralA fake video has fans convinced that Latto and Coi Leray traded blows at Something In The WaterBy Ben Mock
- GossipMoniece Slaughter Tearfully Addresses Accusations Of Faking PregnancyA year ago, her own parents threw her under the bus concerning allegations that she lied about her pregnancy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralIce Spice Chain Wasn't Stolen, Hoax Was A TikTok JokeThe "In Ha Mood" star simply became the subject of a clout chasing post on the social media platform. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBlueface's Mom Keeps Claiming Chrisean Rock Is Faking PregnancyShe took to Instagram to keep digging at her son's boo, saying she'd pay for an ultrasound to prove things once and for all.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Guru Is "Scared" About A.I. Technology Following Fake Kendrick Lamar TrackThe legendary engineer and producer calls the current state of music technology a "groundbreaking but dangerous moment."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- AnticsYK Osiris Called Out For Fake Richard Millie WatchThe Instagram account Fake Watch Buster clarified that it's not here to target or attack people who wear the false products.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- BeefCharleston White Says His Nipsey Hussle Apology Video Is "Fake" & From Last YearCharleston White says that the video of him apologizing to Nipsey Hussle is fake and outdated.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDMX's "Know What I Am" Posthumous Single Reportedly A "Fake"Matthew "M80" Markoff claims that XRay Records took vocals that "were never intended to be released" to create the single.By Hayley Hynes
- TVRay J Claims "The Kardashians" Clip Of Ye Delivering Kim's Alleged Sex Tape "Is A Lie"Ray J is calling out Kim for being "untrue."By Hayley Hynes
- RandomLong Island Nurses Charged After Forging Vaccine Cards To Earn $1.5 MillionTwo New York nurses have been charged for forging COVID-19 vaccination cards.By Cole Blake