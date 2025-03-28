Sean Kingston's Mother Admits To Falsifying Money Transfers To Protect Him Amid Fraud Trial

Sean Kingston and his mother are putting all their faith into their fraud trial, holding Bibles while hearing witness testimonies. Janice Turner, the latter, took the stand on Thursday (March 27) and reportedly admitted to falsifying monetary exchanges through wire transfers, according to ABC Local 10 WPLG. She admitted she engaged in this practice in order to protect her son, as businesses and partners had taken advantage of him financially in the past. Also, Turner posited that these fake wire transfers allowed her to assess the other individuals' character in these transactions in a more effective way. We will see how this reported confession plays out in court as this case continues to go through all the details.

This follows years of financial strife for Sean Kingston and his mother Janice Turner, who faced similar accusations of ghosting and monetary schemes even before this particular case really popped off last May. However, it seems like the mother-son duo kept their head held high through it all, and continue to do so. "All my fans that supported, I love you guys," the "Why Oh Why" artist reportedly told media outlets as he exited the courtroom this week.

Sean Kingston Trial

For those unaware, various businesses accused Sean Kingston and his mother of fraud in this broad case, including a car dealer, a jeweler, and and a furniture maker. The total amount that they allegedly defrauded these individuals for totals over $1 million, and one of the plaintiff's attorneys alleged the details behind this scheme. "He’s got a script," Dennis Carr claimed. "He says he works with Justin Bieber and puts on a big show here. This is a rental house. He doesn’t own it, and he lures people using his celebrity to get them to release goods without him paying, and then he simply never pays."

Meanwhile, civil lawsuits against Sean Kingston make similar claims of unfulfilled payments and failures to respond to court orders, sending six-figure judgements his way. It's unclear exactly how all these moving parts relate, and if they even connect to each other significantly in the context of this fraud trial. But the singer and his mother will apparently clear the air around these accusations if this testimony is any indication.