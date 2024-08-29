Sean Kingston Seeks Jury Trial In Fraud Case Alongside His Mother

Kingston and his mom want to fight this all the way.

It looks like Sean Kingston and his mother Janice Turner want to take their fraud case all the way. Moreover, according to a new AllHipHop report, they pleaded not guilty during an arraignment with Broward Circuit Judge Ernest Kollra in Fort Lauderdale. Their legal team is dead-set on a jury trial, and the judge stood by their $900,000 bond. "Once the true facts come out we are confident of vindication," their attorney Robert Rosenblatt told People magazine. Per a Miami grand jury indictment, the singer and his mother face accusations of scheming various individual sellers out of luxury items like jewelry and cars.

Furthermore, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Florida outlined one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud for supposedly falsifying the necessary paperwork to buy these items. In the time period between October 2023 and their arrest in May of this year, Sean Kingston and his mother allegedly defrauded various businesses, which sold jewelry, beds, vehicles, televisions, etc., of over a million dollars through false claims of their payment. While authorities arrested Kingston in California after raiding his Florida home, they detained Turner in Florida that same day.

Sean Kingston Performing In California

CONCORD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Sean Kingston performs during the Hot Summer Nights Tour at Concord Pavilion on July 09, 2023 in Concord, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

According to The Sun Sentinel, Sean Kingston and his mother Janice Turner will next appear in court on October 11. This trial will crucially determine if these accusations hold merit in the initial assessment of the court or if authorities will simply exonerate the duo as their attorneys claim. Throughout it all, the superstar has maintained their innocence. "It’s great to be home!” he shared online after his extradition to Florida. “A special thanks to God, my family, my friends and my legal team… Robert Rosenblatt, James Stark, Mark Geragos, Zeljka Bozanic, Pierre Pollas. And I cannot forget about my amazing fans, thank you for all your love and support! I love you guys!"