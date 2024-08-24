Sean Kingston Sprints Out Of Court After Pleading Not Guilty To Fraud: Watch

Sean Kingston wasn't wasting any time.

Earlier this year, federal authorities raided Sean Kingston's Florida home, resulting in the arrest of both him and his mother Janice Turner. In July, a Grand Jury indicted them on multiple federal charges. They each face one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud for allegedly scamming businesses out of over $1 million worth of goods.

Yesterday, they appeared in court for a federal arraignment, where they pleaded not guilty to their charges. They asked for a jury trial, and their attorney Bob Rosenblatt began the discovery process. Following the arraignment, the mother-son duo was spotted making a hasty exit. Kingston sprinted towards a black escalade while Turner flipped off ABC Local 10 reporters before getting into a separate vehicle.

Sean Kingston & His Mom Make Hasty Exit After Arraignment

Federal prosecutors allege that Kingston and Turner “unjustly enriched themselves by falsely representing that they had executed bank wire or other monetary payment transfers as payment for vehicles, jewelry, and other goods.” Reportedly, each count they're facing could earn them a maximum sentence of 20 years. They're facing six each, meaning potentially lengthy sentences for them both. Of course, what actually plays out in this case remains to be seen, and fans are hoping for the best.

Despite the circumstances, Sean Kingston and his attorney appear confident. "It’s great to be home!” the artist told fans following his release on a $100K bond in June. “A special thanks to God, my family, my friends and my legal team… Robert Rosenblatt, James Stark, Mark Geragos, Zeljka Bozanic, Pierre Pollas. And I cannot forget about my amazing fans, thank you for all your love and support! I love you guys!" What do you think of Sean Kingston and his mother pleading not guilty to federal fraud charges? What about the duo running out of the courthouse afterward to avoid reporters? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.