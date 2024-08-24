Sean Kingston Sprints Out Of Court After Pleading Not Guilty To Fraud: Watch

BYCaroline Fisher451 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue &amp; Sean Kingston In Concert - Miami, FL
MIAMI, FL - JUNE 03: Sean Kingston performs live on stage during "Hot Summer Night" concert at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on June 3, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)
Sean Kingston wasn't wasting any time.

Earlier this year, federal authorities raided Sean Kingston's Florida home, resulting in the arrest of both him and his mother Janice Turner. In July, a Grand Jury indicted them on multiple federal charges. They each face one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud for allegedly scamming businesses out of over $1 million worth of goods.

Yesterday, they appeared in court for a federal arraignment, where they pleaded not guilty to their charges. They asked for a jury trial, and their attorney Bob Rosenblatt began the discovery process. Following the arraignment, the mother-son duo was spotted making a hasty exit. Kingston sprinted towards a black escalade while Turner flipped off ABC Local 10 reporters before getting into a separate vehicle.

Read More: Sean Kingston & His Mother Indicted On Multiple Federal Fraud Charges

Sean Kingston & His Mom Make Hasty Exit After Arraignment

Federal prosecutors allege that Kingston and Turner “unjustly enriched themselves by falsely representing that they had executed bank wire or other monetary payment transfers as payment for vehicles, jewelry, and other goods.” Reportedly, each count they're facing could earn them a maximum sentence of 20 years. They're facing six each, meaning potentially lengthy sentences for them both. Of course, what actually plays out in this case remains to be seen, and fans are hoping for the best.

Despite the circumstances, Sean Kingston and his attorney appear confident. "It’s great to be home!” the artist told fans following his release on a $100K bond in June. “A special thanks to God, my family, my friends and my legal team… Robert Rosenblatt, James Stark, Mark Geragos, Zeljka Bozanic, Pierre Pollas. And I cannot forget about my amazing fans, thank you for all your love and support! I love you guys!" What do you think of Sean Kingston and his mother pleading not guilty to federal fraud charges? What about the duo running out of the courthouse afterward to avoid reporters? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Sean Kingston Breaks His Silence After Being Released On Bond

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...