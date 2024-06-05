Sean Kingston Swarmed By Reporters While Leaving Jail: Watch

Sean Kingston is accused of fraud, theft, and more.

Late last month, Sean Kingston's Miami mansion was raided by authorities in connection to a lawsuit. He's accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, furniture, vehicles, and more. The performer was not home at the time of the raid, though his mother Janice Turner was taken into custody at the scene. Hours later, Kingston was arrested on various charges. The charges include alleged grand theft, fraud, criminal use of personal identification, violating probation, and more.

Turner was released days after her arrest, followed shortly after by her son. He posted a $100K bond before walking out of the Broward County jail yesterday. In footage captured from his release, he's seen surrounded by a crowd of eager reporters as he makes his way toward a Cadillac Escalade SUV. He dodged multiple questions about his charges, also attempting to keep a low profile with a white t-shirt wrapped around his head. Reportedly, he had his mother, sister, a personal security guard, and more waiting for him outside the jail for roughly an hour.

Sean Kingston Remains Quiet As He's Asked About Charges

While Kingston opted to keep quiet when asked about the several charges he's facing, his attorney Bob Rosenblatt is "very confident" that they'd come out victorious in a jury trial. “Well, I don’t know who is claiming they owe money. You know, we were aware of the watches, we are aware of the TV issue,” he told CBS News Miami earlier this week. “If there are other issues I’m not sure about… It’s a breach of contract. There’s no fraud here. There’s no organized fraud at all."

Sean Kingston posting a $100K bond after his arrest for alleged theft, fraud, and more. The hitmaker getting swarmed by reporters on his way out and dodged their questions.