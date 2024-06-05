Sean Kingston Is Out On $100,000 Bond

Sean Kingston posted a $100,000 bond to walk out of jail in Broward County, Florida on Tuesday following last month's arrest on various charges. CBS News Miami published footage of the singer departing the facility with a white t-shirt covering his face before quickly hopping in a vehicle outside. He stands accused of stealing money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade SUV, and furniture by allegedly defrauding multiple businesses. His charges include grand theft, fraud, criminal use of personal identification, and violation of probation for trafficking stolen property.
Kingston's attorney, Bob Rosenblatt, says they plan to file a not-guilty plea and are "very confident" in a jury trial. “Well, I don’t know who is claiming they owe money. You know, we were aware of the watches, we are aware of the TV issue,” Rosenblatt stated. “If there are other issues I’m not sure about… It’s a breach of contract. There’s no fraud here. There’s no organized fraud at all."
Sean Kingston Performs At Lovers & Friends Festival
Police arrested Kingston's 61-year-old mother, Janice Turner, in the alleged scheme as well. They charged her with conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, identity theft, and related crimes. As caught by CBS, she previously pleaded guilty to bank fraud for stealing over $160,000 in 2006. She served over a year in prison at the time.
Amid news of the arrests, Kingston teamed up with NBA YoungBoy for the new single, "Why Oh Why." He's best known for his run of hits in the 2000s, with his iconic single, "Beautiful Girls", peaking atop the Billboard Hot 100 in 2007. That same year, his eponymous debut album reached number six on the Billboard 200. Be on the lookout for further updates on Sean Kingston on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]