Diddy's Legal Team Responds To New Charges In Superseding Indictment

The new charges against Diddy allege one more count of sex trafficking and one more count of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Prosecutors in the federal criminal trial against Diddy for alleged sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution have to present a lot of hypothetical evidence if they want to sustain their allegations. Despite pushback from his legal team, they continue to add to the indictment, even a month away from the trial's expected start date. Most recently, they added new charges in a superseding filing, which allege one more count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion and one more count of transportation to engage in prostitution. This alleged timeline covers between 2021 and 2024 in connection to a second alleged female victim. Per an exclusive AllHipHop report, Sean Combs' lawyers have responded to these new charges in a statement.

"These are not new allegations or new accusers," Diddy's legal team remarked about his case, particularly these latest charges. "These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships. This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion." The Bad Boy mogul now faces five criminal charges in total, with the only single-count allegation being racketeering. His next court date, if everything goes according to schedule, will be an April 25 pretrial conference for his arraignment.

When Is Diddy's Trial?
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prosecutors allege Diddy "recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, and maintained Victim-2, and attempted, aided and abetted, and willfully caused Victim-2, to engage in commercial sex acts, knowing and in reckless disregard of the fact that Victim-2 was engaging in commercial sex acts as a result of force, fraud, and coercion," according to the new filing. The Friday (April 4) indictment also adds accusations about how the rapper and executive allegedly kidnapped an alleged victim and dangled her over a balcony.

Meanwhile, Diddy's legal team denies any and all wrongdoing in this federal criminal case. His trial will begin on May 5 if everything goes according to schedule, and he awaits its commencement behind bars as jury selection develops over the next few weeks. This joins other moves and motions from both prosecutors and the defense team to strengthen their case, poke holes in the other's, and establish a fair process of the law.

