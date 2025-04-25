Diddy's Prosecutors Accuse Him Of Forcing An Alleged Victim To Undergo Mystery Procedure

Diddy recently made an appearance in New York federal court on Friday (April 25), just over a week before his criminal trial is set to begin. During this hearing, prosecutors made a key claim about one of the alleged victims in the case, according to TMZ.

Per the publication, federal authorities accused Sean Combs of forcing the alleged victim to undergo an undisclosed medical procedure. Furthermore, prosecutors and the defense reportedly argued over whether or not this supposed evidence should appear in the trial.

Specifically, one federal prosecutor alleged these accusations relate "directly to the degree of control [Diddy] had over her, consent to specific sexual acts [...] It's relevant to these questions on coercion." However, prosecutors did not reveal which of Diddy's alleged anonymous victims this relates to, or what the medical procedure in question is.

Nevertheless, Judge Arun Subramanian asked prosecutors if this alleged medical procedure relates to the Bad Boy mogul's sex trafficking charge. They reportedly responded affirmatively, alleging a strong connection.

When Is Diddy's Trial?

Sean "Diddy" Combs introduces a tribute to "The Godfather" during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This follows other key developments in the Diddy trial, such as questions over the Cassie footage. The defense claims the original video faced many alterations, which makes it inadmissible in court in their view. On the other hand, prosecutors think they can mitigate this issue and show an accurate clip to the jury.

Speaking of Cassie, she will reportedly testify against her former partner in this trial for alleged sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Three other women will also reportedly do so under pseudonyms, whereas Cassie reportedly has no issue doing so under her real name.

Another key question is an alleged victim's supposed 911 call claiming Diddy burglarized their home. Judge Subramanian continues to consider his options, as the court did not receive a ruling on this potential evidence matter at press time. Or many others, for that matter.