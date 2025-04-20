Diddy Prosecutors Seek To Use An Alleged Victim's 911 Call Against Him In Court

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 863 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Prosecutors Victim 911 Call Court Hip Hop News
Feb 16, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; Hip-hop artist Sean Combs during the 2014 NBA All-Star Game at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
According to prosecutors, an alleged Diddy victim claimed he burglarized their Los Angeles home back in 2011.

This week saw many updates in the federal criminal trial of Diddy for alleged sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Amid prosecutors' efforts to question former employees under witness testimony, they requested to introduce a curious piece of evidence in court.

According to AllHipHop, the government claims an alleged victim made a 911 call in December of 2011 after Sean Combs allegedly broke into their Los Angeles residency.

"Because this call was made shortly after discovering the break-in, Individual 2’s statements are nevertheless admissible because they were made close in time to when he observed the break-in at his home," Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky reportedly stated.

In addition, prosecutors alleged this 911 call shows the alleged victim's mental anguish caused by the Bad Boy mogul's alleged criminal enterprise, for which they believe this is a supporting piece of supposed evidence.

Amid their larger approach to the Diddy trial, they also plan to introduce testimony and communicative exchanges from Puff's former employees, bodyguards, personal assistants, and more – plus alleged text messages and recorded material. We will see how Judge Arun Subramanian rules on these matters.

Read More: Diddy's New Defense Lawyer Brian Steel Spotted At Bad Boy Mogul's Hearing

When Is Diddy's Trial?
NBA: All Star Game
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Other recent decisions Judge Subramanian took was the rejection of Diddy's team's requested trial delay, which will reportedly start with jury selection on May 5 with opening statements a week later. Also, there's a new ruling allowing anonymous alleged victim testimony, and an order for Cassie Ventura to hand over her memoir drafts to the defense. Speaking of witnesses, both sides also attempted to block the other's expert witness from receiving admission to court proceedings.

"At trial, the Government anticipates introducing multiple statements made by the defendant’s employees…" Podolsky reportedly expressed. "Those statements will [come up] as exhibits (including text messages sent by the defendant’s employees and recordings of the defendant’s employees), as well as through the testimony of witnesses. These statements cover a variety of different topics, but they all center around the employees’ core job responsibilities of serving the defendant."

Elsewhere, the state reportedly requested the court to block Diddy's team's motions to offer prior statements about his character, the alleged political nature of the accusations against him, and other moves they believe could obfuscate the facts of the case. But as we've seen, that's a two-way street. So we will see how the court balances things out.

Read More: Forensic Video Technician Alleges Diddy & Cassie Assault Footage Shows “Significant Distortion”

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 52.6K
Diddy Cassie Memoir Anonymous Testimony Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Judge Orders Cassie To Hand Over Memoir Drafts And Allows Anonymous Testimony 4.5K
Diddy Brian Steel Hearing Hip Hop News Music Diddy's New Defense Lawyer Brian Steel Spotted At Bad Boy Mogul's Hearing 659
Diddy Tape Resurfaces 2009 New Years Eve Party Hip Hop News Music Diddy Tape Resurfaces Of His 2009 New Year's Eve Party With Drake, Rick Ross & More 13.5K