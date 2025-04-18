Diddy Judge Rules On Motion To Delay Mogul’s Trial By Two Months

It goes without saying that Diddy has a lot on his plate at the moment. In September of last year, the Bad Boy founder was arrested on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) awaiting trial.

In March, it was revealed that his trial had been scheduled to begin in May. Earlier this week, however, his team requested more time. In a motion, they asked that the trial be pushed back by two months. They claimed they could not “in good conscience" go to trial in May.

Now, according to TMZ, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian has made a decision. Unfortunately for the mogul, however, it didn't work out in his favor. The outlet reports that Diddy's team was told they should be ready to go by May 5, and that this shouldn't be a problem, as he has four law firms representing him. Judge Subramanian said it's “unclear why there isn’t sufficient time to prepare,” per CNN.

Diddy Legal Battle

Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of Diddy's latest legal loss comes shortly after it was reported that he's trying to get his hands on a draft of one of his alleged victim's unpublished memoirs. The alleged victim in question is speculated to be Cassie, though at the time of writing, this is unconfirmed.

In a court filing obtained by AllHipHop, his attorney Anna Estevao argued that the version of events in the memoir contradicts the alleged victim's testimony.