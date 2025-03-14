Diddy Shocks The Courtroom With A New Look At Federal Trial's Arraignment

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
The big debate in this federal trial right now revolves around the footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016.

Diddy recently pleaded not guilty to his federal charges in his criminal trial, which accuses him of sex trafficking, workplace abuse, and more. While the big story most fans care about revolves around case updates themselves and situations like the Cassie incident, other Internet users couldn't help but notice that he's rocking a bit of a different look now. Sean Combs attended his arraignment in New York court on Friday (March 14), reportedly showing off a gray hair and gray beard. Per eyewitness reports from the Daily Mail, he also put on some weight, and was still in a good enough mood to smile at and wave hello to his children Christian and Chance in the courtroom.

In other news, Diddy has a new trial date, as U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian set jury selection for May 5 of this year. Then, trial will tentatively begin on May 12, although we wouldn't treat this as gospel considering the breadth of this case. After all, with so much to take into account and so many fights between both sides up to this point, the procedural and fair aspects of this trial must undergo rigorous scrutiny for the sake of transparency that could provoke more delays down the line.

For example, one big piece of debate between prosecutors and defense attorneys is the potential use of CNN's footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie in 2016. Prosecutors claim that they have the original copy of the footage plus the CNN version, whereas the defense accused the outlet of altering and destroying the original copy in a way that misrepresents what actually happened. CNN denied this claim outright. Moreover, Judge Subramanian ordered both sides to file motions if they were unable to reach a compromise, which he would obviously prefer.

Meanwhile, other logistical and procedural matters concerning this trial will go over much more smoothly, in all likelihood. Diddy's team requested a sequestered jury to limit external media influence on the jury's opinions and to question each potential juror individually. Before May 12 rolls around, we're sure that plenty more will change about this case and maybe even the Bad Boy mogul's look.

