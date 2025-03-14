Diddy Receives New Trial Date As Prosecutors Claim To Have Original Cassie Assault Footage

While people continue to reflect on alleged stories and encounters concerning the embattled music mogul Diddy, his federal trial got some big updates this week following civil lawsuits from Cassie and many more over the past year-plus. According to an NBC report, he pleaded not guilty on Friday (March 14) in New York court to a superseding indictment that accused him of workplace abuse and threats in the pursuit of forcible compliance with various demands. Per U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, jury selection will begin on May 5, with trial tentatively set to start a week later on May 12. The full list of charges includes sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for the purposes of prostitution.

Furthermore, various of Sean Combs' family members attended his arraignment on Friday, including his mother Janice and at least a couple of his children. During the session and prior to it via new court documents, Diddy's legal team requested a sequestered jury, meaning that the court would question potential jurors individually. Given the high-profile and scandalous nature of this case, it's in justice's best interest to stray jurors away from outside influences and narratives as much as possible so they can focus on the evidence in the case itself, nothing more.

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

In addition, Judge Subramanian ordered both legal teams to determine whether or not they will use the CNN video of Diddy assaulting Cassie in the trial. His lawyers claim that the outlet altered the footage, whereas CNN and prosecutors deny this and maintain that the prosecutors have the original tape. In fact, they supposedly have two videos: the CNN clip and a recording of the original footage. Of course, the Bad Boy boss is not on trial for this assault, but prosecutors could use it to paint their picture of supposed guilt. He continues to deny any and all allegations against him in criminal and civil court.