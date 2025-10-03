Everything to Know About Diddy's Sentencing Today

At least a big chunk of the Diddy scandal of the past two years will finally come to a close today (Friday, October 3). Judge Arun Subramanian will reveal his ruling and assessment for his sentence for Mann Act violations, as Manhattan federal court found him guilty of two counts of illegally transporting folks across state lines with intent to prostitute.

More specifically, they also acquitted Sean Combs on more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He faces a mountain of civil lawsuits alleging various forms of misconduct and abuse, some of which are ongoing, a few of which he settled, and others that were unsuccessful. While the Bad Boy mogul's legal team attempted to overturn his conviction or secure a new trial, the court denied both proposals.

Per USA TODAY, each count of the Mann Act violation carries a maximum ten-year sentence, totaling 20. His lawyers seek a 14-month sentence, whereas prosecutors want 11 years. Diddy already submitted a letter to the judge asking for a second chance and a merciful sentence. He will reportedly appear in court today for allocution, formally addressing the court "in the most dignified and respectful fashion possible" ahead of his sentencing.

Also, Puff's legal team asked if he could wear "non-prison clothing" for the hearing. They want him to wear a suit for the matter.

What Time Is Diddy Sentencing Today?

Elsewhere, Diddy's victims and accusers are speaking out. Cassie Ventura, the anonymous "Mia," and Capricorn Clark wrote letters to the judge asking for a firm hand of justice. On the other hand, folks like Gina Huynh and the inmates who took part in Diddy's "free game" classes behind bars wrote letters of support for Combs. He remains at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he has been since his September arrest last year.

Puff's trial lasted from May to July of 2025 and brought up allegations of domestic abuse, forced or pressured drugging, violence, intimidation, and a lot more. We will see how all of these matters influence Judge Arun Subramanian's soon-to-come decision; the court session begins at around 10AM EST today. At least in part, this turbulent, disturbing and harrowing saga will finally conclude.