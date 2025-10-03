Everything to Know About Diddy's Sentencing Today

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 394 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Everything To Know Diddy Sentencing Today Hip Hop News
May 27, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Sean Combs sits courtside in the third quarter between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics during game six of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy was acquitted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, but was convicted for transportation to engage in prostitution.

At least a big chunk of the Diddy scandal of the past two years will finally come to a close today (Friday, October 3). Judge Arun Subramanian will reveal his ruling and assessment for his sentence for Mann Act violations, as Manhattan federal court found him guilty of two counts of illegally transporting folks across state lines with intent to prostitute.

More specifically, they also acquitted Sean Combs on more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He faces a mountain of civil lawsuits alleging various forms of misconduct and abuse, some of which are ongoing, a few of which he settled, and others that were unsuccessful. While the Bad Boy mogul's legal team attempted to overturn his conviction or secure a new trial, the court denied both proposals.

Per USA TODAY, each count of the Mann Act violation carries a maximum ten-year sentence, totaling 20. His lawyers seek a 14-month sentence, whereas prosecutors want 11 years. Diddy already submitted a letter to the judge asking for a second chance and a merciful sentence. He will reportedly appear in court today for allocution, formally addressing the court "in the most dignified and respectful fashion possible" ahead of his sentencing.

Also, Puff's legal team asked if he could wear "non-prison clothing" for the hearing. They want him to wear a suit for the matter.

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

What Time Is Diddy Sentencing Today?
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, Diddy's victims and accusers are speaking out. Cassie Ventura, the anonymous "Mia," and Capricorn Clark wrote letters to the judge asking for a firm hand of justice. On the other hand, folks like Gina Huynh and the inmates who took part in Diddy's "free game" classes behind bars wrote letters of support for Combs. He remains at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he has been since his September arrest last year.

Puff's trial lasted from May to July of 2025 and brought up allegations of domestic abuse, forced or pressured drugging, violence, intimidation, and a lot more. We will see how all of these matters influence Judge Arun Subramanian's soon-to-come decision; the court session begins at around 10AM EST today. At least in part, this turbulent, disturbing and harrowing saga will finally conclude.

Read More: Diddy Hit With Two New Sexual Assault Lawsuits Ahead of Prison Sentencing

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Diddy Apology Letter Judge Causing Hurt Pain Others Hip Hop News Music Diddy Writes Apologetic Letter To Judge For Causing "Hurt And Pain" To Others 546
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.7K
Diddy New Trial Date Prosecutors Original Cassie Footage Hip Hop News Music Diddy Receives New Trial Date As Prosecutors Claim To Have Original Cassie Assault Footage 733
Diddy Defense Team Cassie Both Abusive Hip Hop News Relationships Diddy's Defense Team Claims Cassie & The Mogul Were Both Abusive To Each Other 3.0K
Comments 1