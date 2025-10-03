Diddy Apologizes To Cassie For Abuse In Letter To Judge

Diddy has spent a lot of time in prison, reflecting on his confirmed and alleged crimes in the year since his arrest and the months since his federal conviction for transportation to engage in prostitution. Ahead of his sentencing today (Friday, October 3), he sent a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian the day before (Thursday, October 2) asking him for mercy, compassion, and a second chance in his ruling.

TMZ caught the letter, which goes over Sean Combs' community efforts behind bars, his accountability, his family struggles, and the impact of his harsh jail stay. In addition – and crucially – he specifically apologized to Cassie for abusing her and took responsibility for his other acts of misconduct.

"I want to apologize and say how sincerely sorry I am for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others by my conduct," Diddy wrote to Judge Arun Subramanian. "I take full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs. This has been the hardest 2 years of my life, and I have no one to blame for my current reality and situation but myself. In my life, I have made many mistakes, but I am no longer running from them."

Sean "Diddy" Combs introduces a tribute to "The Godfather" during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I have to admit, my downfall was rooted in my selfishness," he continued. "The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily. I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I'm sorry for that and always will be. My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will have to forever carry. The remorse, the sorrow, the regret, the disappointment, the shame. I honestly feel sorry for something that I couldn't forgive someone else for: if they put their hands on one of my daughters. This is why it is so hard for me to forgive myself. It is like a deep wound that leaves an ugly scar."

In addition, Diddy apologized to "Jane," an anonymous witness in his trial. With all this in mind, we will see what the judge rules.