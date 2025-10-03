Diddy Apologizes To Cassie For Abuse In Letter To Judge

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 184 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Apologizes Cassie Abuse Letter Judge Hip Hop News
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy will receive his sentence for violating the Mann Act today (Friday, October 3), for which Cassie shared a victim impact statement.

Diddy has spent a lot of time in prison, reflecting on his confirmed and alleged crimes in the year since his arrest and the months since his federal conviction for transportation to engage in prostitution. Ahead of his sentencing today (Friday, October 3), he sent a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian the day before (Thursday, October 2) asking him for mercy, compassion, and a second chance in his ruling.

TMZ caught the letter, which goes over Sean Combs' community efforts behind bars, his accountability, his family struggles, and the impact of his harsh jail stay. In addition – and crucially – he specifically apologized to Cassie for abusing her and took responsibility for his other acts of misconduct.

"I want to apologize and say how sincerely sorry I am for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others by my conduct," Diddy wrote to Judge Arun Subramanian. "I take full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs. This has been the hardest 2 years of my life, and I have no one to blame for my current reality and situation but myself. In my life, I have made many mistakes, but I am no longer running from them."

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Reflects On Portland Studio Fire, Rebuilding, & Dream Collabs

Diddy Sentencing October 3 2025
Diddy Sentencing
Sean "Diddy" Combs introduces a tribute to "The Godfather" during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I have to admit, my downfall was rooted in my selfishness," he continued. "The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily. I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I'm sorry for that and always will be. My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will have to forever carry. The remorse, the sorrow, the regret, the disappointment, the shame. I honestly feel sorry for something that I couldn't forgive someone else for: if they put their hands on one of my daughters. This is why it is so hard for me to forgive myself. It is like a deep wound that leaves an ugly scar."

In addition, Diddy apologized to "Jane," an anonymous witness in his trial. With all this in mind, we will see what the judge rules.

Read More: Cassie Voices Fear Of Diddy Retaliation In Powerful Victim Impact Statement

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 22.6K
Diddy Apology Letter Judge Causing Hurt Pain Others Hip Hop News Music Diddy Writes Apologetic Letter To Judge For Causing "Hurt And Pain" To Others 546
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images Music Havoc Reveals One Of His Favorite Prodigy Verses Of All Time 4.6K
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Vallejo Pays Tribute To E-40 With Street In His Name 2.0K
Comments 0