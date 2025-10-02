Diddy Writes Apologetic Letter To Judge For Causing "Hurt And Pain" To Others

Diddy will receive his sentence from Judge Arun Subramanian for transportation to engage in prostitution tomorrow (Friday, October 3).

Diddy has gotten a lot of supportive letters to the judge ahead of his sentencing for Mann Act violations tomorrow (Friday, October 3). Federal Manhattan court convicted him of transporting individuals across state lines with intent of prostitution. The day before Sean Combs' sentencing hearing (Thursday, October 2), he chose to submit a letter of his own to Judge Arun Subramanian apologizing for his actions and asking for compassion.

The four-page letter, obtained by TMZ, opens with an apology for all the "hurt and pain" he caused, taking accountability. "I have no one to blame for my current reality and situation but myself," the Bad Boy mogul wrote. He also revealed shame, regret, responsibility, and apology for what he did to Cassie and the anonymous witness "Jane."

From there, Combs spoke on becoming a better version of himself, avoiding all his old mistakes, and striving for redemption. Some examples in the letter are Diddy's "free game" classes in jail, his sobriety for the first time in 25 years, and the gang and racial unity his classes have created behind bars.

With this in mind, Puff asked for mercy from Judge Arun Subramanian, invoking his family and their struggles over the years. He also mentioned the issue of deterrence, arguing that his harsh conditions in prison definitely burned this avoidance and reform into him. Finally, the mogul asked Judge Subramanian to make an example out of him as what a second chance could become, not an example of the consequences of these actions.

Diddy Sentencing
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

We will see whether or not this compels the judge to hand down a more forgiving sentence than what prosecutors demand as Diddy's fate. They want at least 135 months (a little over 11 years) behind bars for him, but we won't have to wait much longer to find out what the actual sentence is.

Elsewhere, other Diddy "letters" are less sympathetic. To absolutely no one's surprise, 50 Cent saw an opportunity to troll with these letters, mocking the move by writing a "letter" on social media to Judge Arun Subramanian. Get your social media feeds ready for tomorrow's firestorm.

