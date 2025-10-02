Gina Huynh Defends Diddy In Letter To Judge Before Sentencing

Diddy is just hours away from his sentencing on Mann Act violations, specifically his conviction earlier this year for illegally transporting folks across state lines for prostitution. But before Judge Arun Subramanian reveals the sentence, many alleged victims and potential witnesses are making their cases for or against his freedom.

One of them is Gina Huynh, Sean Combs' former partner. According to TMZ, she wrote a letter to the judge in support of him before his sentencing. For those unaware, Huynh was supposed to testify as "Victim-3" in the trial. In the letter, she reportedly accused prosecutors of pressuring her into becoming a witness after anonymously mentioning her in the indictment.

Gina says she cooperated with prosecutors in totality over three meeting and clarified all their inquiries, also handing over various pieces of evidence. Despite her assessment that she was not a victim of the Bad Boy mogul, she claims prosecutors still pressured her to present herself as such by doubling down on allegations of sex trafficking and prostitution.

In the letter, Huynh claims Diddy never trafficked her and that she was never a prostitute, affirming that she would've relayed this claim on the witness stand if prosecutors had forced her to do so. They lost touch with her before the trial's onset. Gina Huynh supported Diddy in an open letter under her real name, unsuccessfully asking the judge to grant him bail.

Diddy Sentencing

Ahead of Diddy's federal sentencing on Friday (October 3) at 10AM eastern time, we will see if anyone else speaks out about the case. It could be via judge letters or public statements. After all, this case continues to cause a lot of controversy and debate online, and will likely continue to do so regardless of the sentence.