Diddy Plans To Address Judge During Long-Awaited Sentencing

Diddy has been making headlines for his legal woes for many months, and now, his sentencing is just around the corner. Back in July, the Bad Boy founder was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. Each count carries a maximum of ten years behind bars. This means he could be looking at up to 20 years total.

TMZ reports that before he learns his fate on October 3, Diddy will speak in court. "The sentencing proceeding holds significant importance for Mr. Combs," his attorney Teny Geragos writes. "He wishes to appear before the Court, address Your Honor, and allocute in the most dignified and respectful fashion possible."

This will be the first chance he has to address his victims or speak on his charges, as he did not testify during his trial.

Diddy Sentencing

For now, it remains unclear whether or not any victims will be reading impact statements in court on Friday. One victim, an anonymous woman who testified under the pseudonym "Mia," has requested to to do so. It's unconfirmed if Cassie will appear in court, though the prosecution did submit a 164-page memo this week, which included her statement.

“While the jury did not seem to understand or believe that I engaged in freak-offs because of the force and coercion the defendant used against me, I know that is the truth," it reads in part. "And his sentence should reflect the reality of the evidence and my lived experience as a victim."