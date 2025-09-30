Diddy is just days away from receiving a sentence in his federal case. He was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy in July after roughly a month of trial. He was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. Each count carries a maximum ten-year sentence, meaning the mogul could be hit with up to 20 years total.

Rolling Stone reports that earlier this week, a 164-page memo was submitted by the prosecution, who recommends that he's handed a sentence of 11 years and three months. Statements from some of Diddy's alleged victims, including Cassie, were included.

“While the jury did not seem to understand or believe that I engaged in freak-offs because of the force and coercion the defendant used against me, I know that is the truth," the songstress alleges in her letter. "And his sentence should reflect the reality of the evidence and my lived experience as a victim."

“I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial," she continues.

Diddy Sentencing

Cassie Ventura (L) and Sean Combs attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Cassie took the stand during Diddy's trial over the summer, recounting the years of physical and emotional abuse she allegedly endured at the hands of the Bad Boy founder. An anonymous ex-employee also testified under the name Mia. In her victim impact statement, she alleges that the “years of abuse have rewired [her] brain."

"Even today, I feel trapped in the mental and emotional patterns that he created," she also alleges. "I live with chronic and severe PTSD, depression, and crippling anxiety.”