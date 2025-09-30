Cassie Voices Fear Of Diddy Retaliation In Powerful Victim Impact Statement

Diddy faces up to 20 years in prison for two counts of transportation for prostitution, and he'll learn his fate on October 3.

Diddy is just days away from receiving a sentence in his federal case. He was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy in July after roughly a month of trial. He was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. Each count carries a maximum ten-year sentence, meaning the mogul could be hit with up to 20 years total.

Rolling Stone reports that earlier this week, a 164-page memo was submitted by the prosecution, who recommends that he's handed a sentence of 11 years and three months. Statements from some of Diddy's alleged victims, including Cassie, were included.

“While the jury did not seem to understand or believe that I engaged in freak-offs because of the force and coercion the defendant used against me, I know that is the truth," the songstress alleges in her letter. "And his sentence should reflect the reality of the evidence and my lived experience as a victim."

“I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial," she continues.

Diddy Sentencing
"China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Arrivals
Cassie Ventura (L) and Sean Combs attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Cassie took the stand during Diddy's trial over the summer, recounting the years of physical and emotional abuse she allegedly endured at the hands of the Bad Boy founder. An anonymous ex-employee also testified under the name Mia. In her victim impact statement, she alleges that the “years of abuse have rewired [her] brain."

"Even today, I feel trapped in the mental and emotional patterns that he created," she also alleges. "I live with chronic and severe PTSD, depression, and crippling anxiety.”

As for the defense, they're pushing for Diddy to spend as little time in prison as possible. Several of his associates have written letters to the judge, pleading them for leniency. This includes six of his seven children, his ex-girlfriend Yung Miami, Stevie J, Carl Thomas, and more. Diddy's sentencing is currently scheduled to take place on October 3, 2025.

