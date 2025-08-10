The Diddy trial ended in a controversial mixed verdict, convicting him of transportation to engage in prostitution and acquitting him of sex trafficking and racketeering charges. But the wider conversation around domestic violence and his relationship dynamic with Cassie continues to draw scrutiny for various reasons.

Most notably for this angle, the Bad Boy mogul wants to turn a new leaf and plan ahead of his potential release from prison. His sentencing takes place on October 3 as of writing this article, and the judge might give him time served. One item on the docket for Sean Combs' team's future is a potential Diddy comeback concert in Madison Square Garden. Another initiative, though, is far more interesting.

According to AllHipHop, Combs hopes to counsel domestic abusers and coach them about domestic violence as a way to atone for his alleged crimes. Also, it's reportedly possible that this commitment increases the chances of a lighter sentence. But take that detail with a grain of salt. After all, folks on the other side of this federal criminal case are far more skeptical about it.

Read More: Cassie Returns To Social Media Months After Emotional Diddy Trial Testimony

Diddy & Cassie

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Cassie's lawyer clapped back at Diddy about these plans. "This is utterly preposterous," Douglas Wigdor reportedly told Rolling Stone. "How are you going to counsel someone else when you haven’t done the work on yourself? This is manipulation at its best."

Wigdor's scathing response recalls last year's shocking video showing Puff physically assaulting Ventura in a hotel in 2016. Combs' apology followed swiftly after the clip leaked. But just like Douglas Wigdor now, many people refuse to give him the benefit of the doubt.

"It’s a mockery of the system," Wigdor reportedly told Rolling Stone. "It’s a mockery of everyone he’s harmed. He needs intensive therapy."

Elsewhere, Diddy's lawyer's recent comments about Cassie drew a lot of criticism from the executive's detractors. At the end of the day, the criminal trial is over, and now folks must decide how they wish to engage with his career. Whether or not this means Combs will help others reform or fall short in the process is a question for Father Time only.