cassie ventura
- MusicDiddy Gets Letter From Cassie's Friend Detailing His Alleged AbuseTiffany Red attended one of the parties that the singer detailed in her lawsuit against Sean Combs, and gave weight to the claims.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDiddy's Latest Sexual Assault Accuser Hires Cassie's Lawyers"This is now the fifth lawsuit filed against Mr. Combs in the last three weeks," the harrowing new statement reads.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDiddy's Former Bodyguard Seems To Retract Claims About His Abuse Of CassieSean Combs' head of security for many years, Roger Bonds, had seemingly deleted his Instagram page after speaking out.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDiddy Wasn't The One To Pay For Cassie Settlement, Legal Expert TheorizesSince the former Bad Boy artist also sued Sean Combs' corporations, attorney Symone Redwine thinks they took over paying this dough.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Rants About Diddy & Cassie's Explicit Pictures In Resurfaced Interview: ListenThe G-Unit mogul claimed to have confronted Puff about receiving NSFW snaps of the former Bad Boy signee unprompted.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJoe Budden Addresses Diddy & Cassie Lawsuit, Thinks It's Not Hard To See A ProblemAccording to Budden, people should be less concerned about what people like him say about clearly horrific behavior.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Addresses Diddy & Cassie Settlement, Says He Wanted To Take Fif ShoppingIn a resurfaced old interview, Fif seemed to suggest that the executive wanted to pimp him out, and thinks there are more stories coming.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBrandon T. Jackson Clarifies Diddy & Cassie Comments After Joking About CaseThe actor blasted the idea that he disrespected Cassie's alleged trauma with his "confessional video," which made light of these accusations.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDiddy Catches Aubrey O'Day & Kimora Lee's Heat, They Stand By Cassie's StoryThe former Danity Kane singer said that she's "been trying to tell" us about Combs, whereas the model seemingly shaded him online.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDJ Akademiks Fires At Saucy Santana For Not Addressing Cassie's Claims Against DiddyThe media personality found a way to turn a very serious case in the music world right now into a conduit for his unrelated rap beef.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsDiddy & Cassie Relationship TimelineOnce considered hip-hop's power couple, Cassie's recent allegations against Diddy portrays their relationship in a different light.By Axl Banks
- GramCassie Shares A Fine Family Photo With New Baby Girl & HusbandNew mom Cassie hopped on Instagram to show off her beautiful family of three, including husband Alex Fine and baby girl Frankie Stone Fine.By Keenan Higgins
- RelationshipsCassie Challenges Husband Alex Fine To Wear 35-Pound Fake Pregnancy BellyShe doesn't think he'll last two days.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsCassie Ventura Shares "Bittersweet" Moment Looking At Old Pictures Of HerselfShe said she feels sad for the girl she was two years ago.By Erika Marie
