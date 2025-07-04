Following the divisive Diddy verdict that has every corner of social media debating, some new allegations and interpretations came up against Sean Combs' alleged victims. In the case of Cassie Ventura, a male escort by the name of Clayton Howard sued her and the Bad Boy mogul for sex trafficking and other alleged crimes.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Howard took to social media to share more allegations against the singer. Specifically, he accused her of sexually assaulting him while failing to disclose that she was on her period.

Also, the escort alleged that Ventura lied about an overdose story at a "freak-off" party, and allegedly was the one to pursue sexual activity in that instance. "I'm not looking to destroy Cassie," he remarked. Howard said he gave her over a year to settle the allegations against her before proceeding in court.

"The problem is she's being supported by women... Who choose to attack male victims instead of accept the truth," he alleged. "A woman could've lied to get revenge on the ex boyfriend that broke her heart and hurt her. [...] Cassie did this to herself. [...] Cassie got on the stand trying to destroy Diddy. She should've took her $20, $30 million dollars and walked into the sunset."

Clayton Howard Allegations

For those unaware, Clayton Howard previously claimed that he got Cassie pregnant during a Diddy encounter, and also accused her of giving him a sexually transmitted disease. More specifically, he claimed she aborted their child without his knowledge.

"I don’t blame Cassie for ultimately deciding to abort our child," Howard alleged in his new book. "I know it must have been a difficult decision for her. I blame the situation for what happened. The situation led us to create a life due to our carelessness, and that carelessness resulted in the death of an innocent child."