Cassie Accuser Cleared To Serve Trafficking Lawsuit By Alternative Means

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 606 Views
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dancer Cassie Ventura in attendance of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight against Conor McGregor during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Sex worker Clayton Howard claims Cassie cooperated with Diddy to subject him to sex trafficking and accused her of dodging this lawsuit.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning has been a controversial piece of media about Diddy and his sexual misconduct scandal. While it mostly centers around him, the 50 Cent-executive-produced Netflix docuseries also includes Clayton Howard, a male sex worker who claims he and his former partner Cassie Ventura subjected him to sex trafficking.

Recently, this resulted in a lawsuit against Cassie over "freak-off" trafficking allegations. But he reportedly hasn't been able to properly serve her, an issue that no longer exists according to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins.

Per the publication, Judge Anne Hwang granted Howard's motion to serve the singer via alternative means. This is after the federal court concluded that she's unreachable, citing multiple failed attempts to serve the civil lawsuit via a physical address or via her lawyer Douglas Wigdor.

It's unclear exactly what these alternative means are. Nevertheless, the judge instructed Clayton Howard to send the summons, order, and complaint to her and attorney Meredith Firetog in order to forward the filings. We will see if this results in an official response and the case's further development.

Diddy And Cassie Allegations
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

For those unaware, Clayton Howard's allegations against Diddy and Cassie are based on his alleged sex work for the Bad Boy mogul's "freak-off" parties. He claims that they subjected him to sex trafficking, organized exploitative meetings, and subjected him and other alleged sex workers to ritualistic humiliation. While Howard understands Ventura suffered trauma amid this ordeal, he believes she still imposed that drama on far less knowledgable and powerful individuals.

Given Diddy's prison sentence, it seems like Clayton Howard wants a different form of accountability for the dancer. Now that this lawsuit can move forward through whatever those alternative means are, it will be interesting to see her response. Maybe it doesn't fully go public or endure the same scrutiny the Sean Combs scandal has. But in any case, it would be an interesting development.

Combs and Cassie's relationship was also a significant focus of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, as her lawsuit against him is what really set the scandal off. But this isn't the only controversy the docuseries has brought forth.

