Cassie Testifies That Diddy Accused Her Of Michael B Jordan Affair

Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dancer Cassie Ventura in attendance of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight against Conor McGregor during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Cassie previously seemed to reference Michael B Jordan in her 2023 lawsuit against Diddy that kicked off this scandal.

The Diddy trial for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering is in its fourth day following jury selection. During the cross examination testimony of Cassie Ventura, the public got one of the first instances of another celebrity's name-drop, that being Michael B Jordan.

According to TMZ, Sean Combs' defense referenced him in their questions to the singer on Thursday (May 15). She testified that the Bad Boy mogul suspected she was having an affair with the actor in 2015. This was allegedly due to her breaking up with Combs while she was filming a movie in South Africa.

Apparently, Ventura cut contact with Puff because he was allegedly seeing another woman, and the inverse suspicion started to occur. However, if you've been following the trial so far, this isn't the first time Michael B. Jordan's name has been brought up.

He was on a list of various celebrities that potential jurors answered questions about during the jury selection process. In Cassie's 2023 lawsuit against Diddy, she seemed to reference the Sinners star. She claimed she "began a flirtatious relationship with an actor" after her 2015 breakup with Combs.

The dancer, actress, and model also alleged she hung out with Jordan for New Year's Eve. Finally, she alleged that Combs called MBJ after finding this out and threatened him.

Diddy Trial Day 4
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

In response to these Thursday developments, defense lawyer Anna Estevao did not pursue this line of questioning further. Instead, she moved onto another topic.

Elsewhere during these four days of court sessions, Cassie testified about other allegations regarding Diddy. She said she was jealous of Kim Porter, the late mother of three of his kids.

Also, the Connecticut native explained how she had a brief romance with Kid Cudi during one of her breakups with Combs. He allegedly referenced this a lot, bringing it up whenever she accused him of cheating.

In addition, Cassie's testimony spoke to Diddy's "swinger" lifestyle and addressed the "freak-off" parties which have dominated this scandal. We will see what the next few days of trial yields for the jury. For now, it seems like a very complex, detailed, and revealing process.

