While the Diddy trial for alleged sex trafficking has a long way to go, the witness testimony of Cassie Ventura is already explosive. One big part of this discussion is how the prosecution and defense is inquiring into their relationship dynamic and its alleged toxicity.

Per TMZ, Ventura alleged she had an affair with an NFL football player during her romance with Sean Combs. It's unclear if they were on a "break" at the time, or if they were on the same page regarding their status.

Nevertheless, she went into more alleged detail on Friday (May 16) in court, although she did not name the athlete. Defense lawyer Anna Estevao spoke to the singer about an alleged 2016 incident in which Puff took her phone after suspecting an affair with the NFL player. Ventura said she recalled the situation. "I don't know if he's playing anymore," she said of the mystery athlete.

Cassie recalled a similar conflict with Diddy that Estevao brought up. This time, it concerned his alleged jealousy over her supposedly dancing with Chris Brown, a claim she denied.

Diddy Trial Day 5

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 21: Cassie and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" at Writers Guild of America, West on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

As for what this means in the context of the trial, this paints their relationship as very complex and incendiary. For the defense, this means separating their individual situations to the criminal charges against the Bad Boy mogul. For prosecutors, they want to establish this as a pattern of alleged behavior influencing or resulting in alleged crimes.

We will see just how long this Cassie testimony against Diddy lasts. Prosecutors asked the judge to finalize this today (Friday, May 16) due to her pregnancy.

Other alleged conflicts between the couple concern alleged flings with Michael B. Jordan and Kid Cudi. In addition, this witness testimony also painted "freak-off" parties as Ventura's "job," a claim both sides want to thoroughly investigate.