Cassie Ventura kicked off the whole Diddy scandal by suing him back in 2023, and it's wild to see how much has happened since then. Now, she's on the stand during his federal criminal trial for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

The singer continued her testimony today (Friday, May 16), amid a cross examination process and many allegations. However, one of the most interesting parts of these remarks – for some fans – is her reflections on their relationship dynamic.

For example, according to The Shade Room on Instagram, Ventura alleged that Sean Combs engaged in controlling and jealous behavior during their occasionally on-break romance. For example, she claims he took her phone various times and got jealous when he found out she was dating an unnamed football player. Not only that, but Combs accused his partner of dancing with Chris Brown, a claim she denied.

Breezy wasn't the only celebrity named during this testimony, and not the only one who allegedly inspired jealousy. Cassie recalled Diddy allegedly threatening Michael B. Jordan due to suspicions they were dating. Some other instances of these alleged dynamics also came into play during the trial.

Diddy Trial Day 5

Speaking of which, today will wrap up day five of the Diddy trial, which has been a very complex process so far. At this point, most of what we know is from Cassie's witness testimony. However, prosecutors recently asked the judge to wrap this process up today due to her pregnancy.

As such, we will see whether or not the next phase of the trial is similarly explosive. There are still a lot of vague questions and aspects about the proceedings as a whole. While that's par the course for a massive case like this, we can only expect things to get more complicated from here.