Chris Brown will remain behind bars in the United Kingdom at least until his next hearing, which is scheduled for June 13.

Recently, Chris Brown ran into some serious legal trouble in the United Kingdom. Yesterday (May 15), the performer was arrested for an incident that allegedly took place back in 2023. He's been behind bars ever since, and according to AllHipHop, it doesn't look like that'll be changing any time soon.

The outlet reports that a Manchester judge denied him bail this morning, meaning he'll remain in custody until his next hearing. At the time of writing, his next hearing is scheduled for June 13. He's officially been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.

Brown's charge stems from an incident at Tape nightclub in Hanover Square. He's accused of assaulting music producer Abe Diaw. Diaw alleges that Brown hit him over the head with a bottle multiple times, and continued the alleged assault once he was on the ground.

Why Was Chris Brown Arrested?
Tycoon Music Festival
Chris Brown performs during Tycoon Music Festival at Little Caesars Arena on April 19, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

“He hit me on the head two or three times… My knee also gave out,” he told The Sun. Allegedly, he had to be hospitalized as a result. Diaw later sued Brown over the incident, alleging that he “inflicted severe and lasting injuries” by “smashing his head with the bottle and continued to ruthlessly stomp on him as he lay unconscious on the nightclub floor.”

Surveillance footage of the alleged attack was captured by the nightclub, and has since been obtained by police. For now, Brown's team has yet to publicly address his arrest.

Ironically enough, however, his arrest took place just a day after he called for Tory Lanez to be released from prison. "FREE TORY!!!!!" he wrote simply on his Instagram Story. His post followed a brutal stabbing that Lanez was a victim of while behind bars. He was stabbed 14 times in multiple part of his body, and is now on the road to recovery.

