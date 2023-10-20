Chris Brown
- MusicQuavo Weighs In As Fans Debate If He Or Chris Brown Is More RelevantThe former Migos rapper took to Twitter to defend his popularity.By Lavender Alexandria
- BeefChris Brown & Quavo: A History Of Their BeefThe Chris Brown-Quavo beef is evidently still waxing strong.By Demi Phillips
- MusicGunna & Chris Brown Spotted At The AMIRI Fashion ShowThe two both attended high-profile events.By Tallie Spencer
- RelationshipsSaweetie Dazzles Fans With A Preview Of Her New FreestyleShe's looking forward to releasing new music after her breakup.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearChris Brown & Saweetie's Courtside Link-Up Has Social Media Debating Whether They'll Date NextDo you think Breezy and the Icy Girl would make a cute couple now that she's officially single again?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChris Brown Posts Childhood Photo Of Old Haircut, Fans Have A Field Day With ItBreezy was rocking the easy, breezy locks. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKanye West & Chris Brown Dancing To "Vultures" Upsets Critics: "Two Most Problematic Rappers""How I’m anti-semitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b**ch," Ye raps on his first single of the year, which clearly isn't sitting well with everyone.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChris Brown's "11:11" First Week Sales PredictionsA top 15 placement is expected for Brown's 11th album. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureChris Brown Roasts Funny Marco & GloRilla With Special Ed Joke: WatchBreezy's chat with Funny Marco went over much more smoothly than G Herbo and Southside's.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesChris Brown Drops His 11th Album "11:11"Breezy is back. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicWhat Is Chris Brown's Best-Selling Album?Exploring Chris Brown's musical journey, highlighting his landmark record and defining moments in the industry.By Rain Adams
- RelationshipsKarrueche Tran & Omarion Didn't Date Due To Chris Brown, B2K Alum Tells Jason LeeBreezy and Rueche were on and off from 2010 to 2015.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsChris Brown Drops One More Track Ahead Of "11:11" With "Nightmares" Featuring Byron MessiaChris Brown might be going for a different sound on this upcoming record. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsChris Brown Goes Into His Afrobeat Bag With Davido And Lojay On "Sensational"Chris Brown has a "sensational" new album on the way. By Zachary Horvath