Chris Brown is removing himself from social media before he says some things that might get him in hot water. The R&B superstar has heard enough from detractors online who called out his seductive performance with Kayla Nicole this past weekend as him showing his alleged "colorist" tendencies. This is something that folks have accused him of plenty of times, based on his dating history.

Moreover, per Complex, there was even an alleged incident in 2023 that continued said narrative. Two darker-skinned women accused him of denying them entry into a VIP section at a party in the U.K. Brown dismissed this, telling them to "stop reaching" at the time.

But apparently, this wave of backlash from his L.A. show for his Breezy Bowl XX tour was the last straw. As caught by The Shade Room and SOUND | Victor Baez on X, Brown posted to his IG Story telling everyone off to quit it with their accusations. "Miss me with that colorist rage baiting!!!" he said.

Not too long after, he decided that it's better to just take a breather from social media. "Ima take a break from social media. Yall done pissed me off long enough."

Chris Brown & Kayla Nicole Dance

Per the screenshots above, Chris Breezy is indeed not on Instagram anymore. We will see how long he decides to remain inactive. There's a chance he waits until the end of his tour, which is October 18 in Memphis.

Kayla Nicole, sports journalist and former girlfriend of Travis Kelce, spoke with glee about her time onstage with one of her favorite artists. "Well, that was fun. Had to really do it for the teenage me blasting CB in her bedroom. For the mini me who saw him at one of her first concerts. For the woman who sometimes feels like she has to be a monolith instead of multi-layered. I did it for the smart girls, the cool girls, the sexy girls, the fun girls— for all of us who are all of those things at once. And I OVERLY did it for my brown girls, tthhhhaankya."