Chris Brown Gets Off Social Media After Facing Backlash From Viral Kayla Nicole Performance

BY Zachary Horvath 670 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: Chris Brown performs during his Breezy Bowl XX Tour at Truist Park on August 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Chris Brown brought out Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole for a NSFW performance during his L.A. tour stop for "Breezy Bowl XX."

Chris Brown is removing himself from social media before he says some things that might get him in hot water. The R&B superstar has heard enough from detractors online who called out his seductive performance with Kayla Nicole this past weekend as him showing his alleged "colorist" tendencies. This is something that folks have accused him of plenty of times, based on his dating history.

Moreover, per Complex, there was even an alleged incident in 2023 that continued said narrative. Two darker-skinned women accused him of denying them entry into a VIP section at a party in the U.K. Brown dismissed this, telling them to "stop reaching" at the time.

But apparently, this wave of backlash from his L.A. show for his Breezy Bowl XX tour was the last straw. As caught by The Shade Room and SOUND | Victor Baez on X, Brown posted to his IG Story telling everyone off to quit it with their accusations. "Miss me with that colorist rage baiting!!!" he said.

Not too long after, he decided that it's better to just take a breather from social media. "Ima take a break from social media. Yall done pissed me off long enough."

Read More: The 12 Hardest Ls Ever Taken On Nike SNKRS, Ranked

Chris Brown & Kayla Nicole Dance

Per the screenshots above, Chris Breezy is indeed not on Instagram anymore. We will see how long he decides to remain inactive. There's a chance he waits until the end of his tour, which is October 18 in Memphis.

Kayla Nicole, sports journalist and former girlfriend of Travis Kelce, spoke with glee about her time onstage with one of her favorite artists. "Well, that was fun. Had to really do it for the teenage me blasting CB in her bedroom. For the mini me who saw him at one of her first concerts. For the woman who sometimes feels like she has to be a monolith instead of multi-layered. I did it for the smart girls, the cool girls, the sexy girls, the fun girls— for all of us who are all of those things at once. And I OVERLY did it for my brown girls, tthhhhaankya."

Internet Piles On Chris Brown

Read More: Joey Bada$$ "Lonely At The Top" Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Kayla Nicole Addresses Chris Brown Encounter Music News Music Travis Kelce’s Ex, Kayla Nicole, Addresses Wild Chris Brown Encounter 1.5K
Pop Culture Chris Brown Called Out For Abuse Of Karrueche Tran 31.8K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 75.0K
Chris Brown Performs At The O2 Arena Music Chris Brown Hilariously Responds To Criticism Of His "Multiple Baby Mamas" 2.4K
Comments 0