Chris Brown's Breezy Bowl XX trek has brought about some wild moments, particularly with his fans. The meet-and-greet photos have been particularly interesting and sensual even. But while in Los Angeles this past weekend, sports journalist and social media star Kayla Nicole, might've taken the cake for the steamiest interaction yet.

In a video from the concert caught by The Neighborhood Talk, Chris Breezy brought out Kayla to perform his 2007 hit "Take You Down." She was a part of the choreography team, and she made sure to show out for Brown who knows a thing or two about that.

The clip shows Kayla taking a seat on a large red chair, waiting for Brown to approach her. After singing and dancing for a minute, the singer eventually makes his way over and inserts himself in between her legs.

The temperature gets turned up several degrees as Brown dry humps Kayla and places his hands on her neck while he sings to her. She then humps back and wraps her arms around his neck as Brown leans in for a kiss.

However, we don't get to see if they actually locked lips as the lights were cut right as they were about to.

When Did Kayla Nicole & Travis Kelce Break Up?

They probably didn't as these things are usually all for show, but regardless, fans loved every minute of their chemistry. "She did exactly what needed to be doneeee HUMMPPP BACCCKKKKKKKK," one user comments below the post.

Another adds, "Now THAT’S what you’re supposed to do if CB brings you on stage… she understood the assignment! Show out you got one time."

However, others used this as an opportunity to bring up Kayla Nicole's ex, Travis Kelce. "I [bet] Travis kelce miss this. Taylor swift don’t move like this in bed." "Somebody said Travis looked over at Taylor and sighed," says another.

Of course, these gossipy comments stem from the five-year relationship that she and the NFL tight end had. They were together on and off from 2017 to 2022.

It's sort of unclear why they split, but rumors were that Travis was "cheap" and made Kayla pay for "half of everything." However, the former couple have shut that down completely already on different occasions. Kayla's response went viral though after stating that she doesn't look like someone that splits bills 50/50.

But she did defend Kelce and the wrongful allegations. "I don’t even know why that even became a thing. That was never an issue in our relationship, but it was definitely a rumor on the internet."