Chris Brown's Meet And Greet Pictures Are Wilder Than Ever

Chris Brown may be dealing with some legal trouble these days, but you certainly wouldn't know it if you looked at his meet and greet pics. They have gone viral a lot in the past, and it seems like the sessions for the "Breezy Bowl XX" tour are just as steamy.

Our Generation Music caught a couple of particularly eye-popping photos with Breezy and his fans. There's a choking one, various grabs from behind, kisses, carries, sitting on his knees... And so on. Some less die-hard listeners might think this is all too much, but if they signed the papers and it's what they want, who are we to criticize?

Elsewhere, Chris Brown's "Breezy Bowl XX" tour has also held suggestive moments with fans onstage, not just backstage. For example, he kissed a fan during one of his shows, which unsurprisingly led to a lot of cheers and swoons from the crowd.

The Virginia native has been seemingly having a great time on this trek, even with all his other drama. Chris Brown pleaded not guilty in his United Kingdom assault case, which is over an alleged incident at a London nightclub in 2023. He stands accused of assaulting producer Abraham Diaw with a bottle.

Chris Brown In Court Today

We will see where that whole process leads, especially after Brown's not guilty plea in London court on Friday (June 20). His arrest in the country last month was very controversial for its initial lack of bail, but he eventually made it out. Also, the singer got his passport back to continue his trek across the world, but he has to comply with hearings and other bail conditions.

Throughout it all, though, Chris Brown gave fans surprises and even dropped new material like the song "Holy Blindfold." So even with that stress, he has been able to balance everything out amid all the chaos.