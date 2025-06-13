Chris Brown Prepares For His World Tour With Lovey Dovey Track "Holy Blindfold"

"Holy Blindfold" is the first release from Chris Brown since the singer won a Grammy Award for his latest album, 11:11, in February.

The highly-anticipated Breezy Bowl XX World Tour on the horizon, Chris Brown makes good on his recent promise and releases the new song "Holy Blindfold." It marks his first solo release since 11:11 (Deluxe), which earned him a Grammy for Best R&B Album and produced the platinum-certified hit “Residuals.”

The track delivers a dreamy production while Brown sings about his unwavering love. It feels like a reset—romantic, cinematic, and sincere. It blends rich vocals with emotional clarity, spotlighting Brown’s growth as both artist and storyteller. On the hook, he sings, "“Let the sky fall / If I’m lookin’ at you, then my lens is a rose.”

The single sets the tone for his new era, reminding fans he’s still evolving while staying rooted in R&B’s emotional core. The track's infectious production is crafted by The Monsters & Strangerz, Jonathan Bellion, and Tenroc. Surely the new song will be a popular demand when Brown hits the stage this summer.

The new song caps a great week for C. Breezy. The singer received BET Awards on Monday for Best  Male R&B/Pop Artist and Viewer’s Choice Award for the hit "Residuals." Chris and Bow Wow also have the number-one song right now in "Use Me."

Hitmaka revealed that song's success steams from the support of radio. "Use Me" is Bow Wow's first number-one hit in 19 years. Bow Wow would be one of the many celebrities to support Chris Brown while the singer was detained in U.K. on assualt charges.

The Breezy Bowl XX World Tour began on June 8 in Armsterdam.

"Holy Blindfold" - Chris Brown

Quotable Lyrics

Lost and I can't find my center
Cocaine helter skelter in my chest
Ooh, your arms provide my shelter
Only way I sleep through my unrest

