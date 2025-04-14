Chris Brown Rips Woman Clowning His Fans For Spending Hundreds On Breezy Bowl XX Tickets

Chris Brown continues to come to the defense of his fans supporting the singer's highly-anticipated Breezy Bowl XX tour. The icon has been making time to address any fan bashing his world tour on social media. In the latest incident, Brown rips a woman who is condemning other women for spending hundreds of dollars on his concert. Like before, Breezy politely tells the woman to stay at home while complimenting her unique eyebrows. In response to the woman, Brown commented, "Please stay yo ass away. You thought you ate with this meaningless post. Love your eyebrows tho."

Chris Brown's Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour marks a milestone—the 20th anniversary of his self-titled debut album. Announced in early 2025, the tour stretches across major cities in Europe and North America, with stops in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Miami, Toronto, and Atlanta. It begins June 8 in Amsterdam and wraps September 20 in Las Vegas, offering a full summer of arena-sized performances. Brown enlists R&B heavyweights Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller for select dates. Walker, known for her emotionally raw vocals, will perform exclusively on the North American leg, while Tiller joins across multiple shows. Their presence brings vocal range and fanbase appeal, expanding the energy and texture of the tour.

More: Chris Brown Reunites With Karrueche Tran At Coachella

Chris Brown Breezy Bowl XX

Two sold-out nights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford and a headline date at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood underline the high demand. Tickets went on presale March 31 in Europe and April 1 in North America. General sales followed on April 3 through LiveNation. VIP packages—featuring front-row access, exclusive merchandise, and limited meet-and-greets—were quickly claimed in several markets.