Chris Brown Expands Tour With More North American Dates And Special Guest Jhene Aiko

Chris Brown Tour More Dates Jhene Aiko Music News
Feb 26, 2012; Orlando, FL, USA; Recording artist Chris Brown performs at halftime at the 2012 NBA All-Star Game at the Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Chris Brown already enlisted Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller to support his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour celebrating 20 years in the game.

Chris Brown may be dealing with a massive defamation lawsuit over his allegations. But that won't slow down his musical performances. The "Breezy Bowl XX" stadium world tour celebrates 20 years in the game. It will kick off in June overseas before wrapping up in October in the United States. Wait, didn't it end in September, with support from Bryson Tiller and Summer Walker? Well, Breezy expanded the tour with new dates throughout the whole trek, enlisting Jhene Aiko to support his five new shows wrapping the trek up.

Tickets go live on Wednesday, April 9 via presale and the general onsale starts on Friday, April 11. The "Residuals" singer will hit up the following cities in additional dates: London and Manchester in the United Kingdom, and then Detroit, New Jersey, Toronto, Atlanta, Arlington (Texas), Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, San Antonio, Orlando, and Washington D.C. Chris Brown is still dropping new heat, and looks forward to celebrating his whole career with fans. Check out the new "Breezy Bowl XX" tour dates down below.

Chris Brown New Tour Dates

New Tour Dates (asterisk indicates general onsale opening on Friday, April 11)
Sunday, June 22 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (with Bryson Tiller)
Tuesday, June 24 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live (with Bryson Tiller)
Thursday, July 3 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Liv (with Bryson Tiller)
*Thursday, August 7 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field (with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller)
Wednesday, August 13 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller)
*Wednesday, August 20 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller)
Sunday, August 31 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park (with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller)

Tuesday, September 2 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field (with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller)
Sunday, September 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium (with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller)
Friday, September 19 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium (with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller)
*Tuesday, September 24 – Denver, CO – Coors Field (with Jhene Aiko and Bryson Tiller)
*Friday, September 27 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome (with Jhené Aiko and Bryson Tiller)
*Monday, September 30 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium (with Jhené Aiko and Bryson Tiller)
*Friday, October 3 – Atlanta, GA – Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (with Jhené Aiko and Bryson Tiller)
*Wednesday, October 8 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park (with Jhené Aiko and Bryson Tiller)

