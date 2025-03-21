Leon Thomas Taps Chris Brown For Second Remix Of His Acclaimed Hit "MUTT"

Leon Thomas has been a sought-after writer and producer for many years now. He's got work with some of the true titans in hip-hop and R&B. Drake, Kanye West, GIVEON, Ty Dolla $ign, Post Malone... you get the point. He's your favorite artist's favorite artist. But the former Nickelodeon actor is also a great solo act. 2024 was his true breakout year in that regard with the release of his sophomore album, MUTT. The GRAMMY-winning jack of all trades did a great job mixing boom bap with alternative and contemporary R&B components for a truly immersive and cohesive-sounding LP. There's a lot of tracks we are still revisiting from the September 27, 2024 release, including "MUTT."
The lead single has become a fan-favorite pretty quickly and it's nearing the 100 million streams club on Spotify. Moreover, it landed on the Billboard charts and in respectable spots. It peaked at 59 on the Hot 100 and currently sits at 60. As for their Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs list it topped out at number 19. Due to the track's overwhelming success, Leon Thomas has come through with another remix. This time, he's bringing on Chris Brown, aka Chris Breezy, and his guest really lives up to that nickname. He crafts a verse with clever dog lines and sticks to the theme of the track which is about two lovers on different pages. With how well Brown did, it begs the question of whether or not the Freddie Gibbs version is the strongest out of the two.
Leon Thomas & Chris Brown "MUTT (CB REMIX)"
Quotable Lyrics:
Oh, I love it when you make me chase
Might just listen when you tell me stay
This ain't no temporary feeling (Temporary feeling)
The way that body talk
I'm loving what I'm hearing (Oh)
You don't gotta say anything