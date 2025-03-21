Leon Thomas Taps Chris Brown For Second Remix Of His Acclaimed Hit "MUTT"

Leon Thomas has blossomed with his last album and its lead single "MUTT," and he's continuing to build out this chapter with a new remix.

The lead single has become a fan-favorite pretty quickly and it's nearing the 100 million streams club on Spotify. Moreover, it landed on the Billboard charts and in respectable spots. It peaked at 59 on the Hot 100 and currently sits at 60. As for their Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs list it topped out at number 19. Due to the track's overwhelming success, Leon Thomas has come through with another remix. This time, he's bringing on Chris Brown , aka Chris Breezy, and his guest really lives up to that nickname. He crafts a verse with clever dog lines and sticks to the theme of the track which is about two lovers on different pages. With how well Brown did, it begs the question of whether or not the Freddie Gibbs version is the strongest out of the two.

Leon Thomas has been a sought-after writer and producer for many years now. He's got work with some of the true titans in hip-hop and R&B. Drake , Kanye West , GIVEON, Ty Dolla $ign , Post Malone... you get the point. He's your favorite artist's favorite artist. But the former Nickelodeon actor is also a great solo act. 2024 was his true breakout year in that regard with the release of his sophomore album, MUTT. The GRAMMY-winning jack of all trades did a great job mixing boom bap with alternative and contemporary R&B components for a truly immersive and cohesive-sounding LP. There's a lot of tracks we are still revisiting from the September 27, 2024 release, including "MUTT."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.