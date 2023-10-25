new remix
- SongsFrench Montana Makes Slight Tweaks To 41-Assisted "Too Fun" By Adding Dthang To The MixFrench continues to release more material around "Mac & Cheese 5." By Zachary Horvath
- SongsNLE Choppa & Lil Mabu Get A Little Too Graphic On "Shotta Flow 7 Remix"Mabu might have outdone Choppa's already eye-raising lyrics. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsMuni Long Flips "Made For Me" Into A Groovy Amapiano Remix With YumbsThis song is the perfect template for a remix and sure enough, this one hits. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNicki Minaj Previews Burna Boy Remix: WatchNicki Minaj's first collab with Burna Boy is on its way.By Caroline Fisher
- SongsJennifer Lopez & Latto "Can't Get Enough" Of Their New Loves On New RemixThis is the lead single for J. Lo's forthcoming album that doubles as a film. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsScarLip Brings On NLE Choppa For A Remix Of Her High Octane Banger "Blick"Scar and NLE make a great pair on her hit song from 2023. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNicki Minaj Teases Possibile New Version Of "FTCU" With A Male RapperA remix of this song would go crazy. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNLE Choppa Reacts To Blueface Dissing Him On Jaidyn Alexis' "Barbie" RemixAccording to NLE Choppa, he already asked Blueface to stop mentioning him.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicChrisean Rock Takes Shots At Blueface On Her Verse For The Remix Of Sexyy Red's "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)"This feud will never end. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBlueface Sends Disses Toward Offset, Cardi B, & Soulja Boy On Remix Of Jaidyn Alexis' Hit "Barbie"Things are getting juicy now. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsSexyy Red Taps Chief Keef For High-Octane "Bow Bow Bow" RemixChief Keef had a lot to get off his chest.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSummer Walker Is Cooking Up Some Vocals For Possible Remix Of SZA And Ty Dolla $ign's "Hit Different"Summer's voice just "Hit Different."By Zachary Horvath
- SongsThe Weeknd Finally Drops "Trust Issues" On Spotify 12 Years After Original ReleaseThis flip of a Drake track has been a fan favorite for over a decade, although the circumstances behind this drop are bizarre.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Nas X Remixes Nicki Minaj's "FTCU": ListenThe two have quite the complicated, but maybe a brag-heavy and bombastic verse from Nas will prompt a reconciliation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj & 50 Cent Unleash "Beep Beep" Remix As "Pink Friday 2" Website ExclusiveQueen Barb's new album isn't done feeding fans, and this first-time encounter between the Queens MCs is a treat to witness.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj & Cardi B Didn't Make The Cut For GloRilla's "F.N.F." Remix, Producer SaysAccording to the viral hit's producer, Hitkidd, Megan Thee Stallion was also slated to make an appearance on a new rendition of it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden Rips Lupe Fiasco For Remixing Andre 3000 Flute AlbumJoe Budden always speaks his mind. By Alexander Cole
- SongsThe Alchemist, Currensy, Boldy James & Westside Gunn Unleash "No Yeast" RemixA tender cut from Spitta and Uncle Al's 2022 collab album "Continuance" featuring Boldy just got amped up by the Griselda MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsShaq & Dame D.O.L.L.A. Hop On Meek Mill & Rick Ross' "Shaq & Kobe" RemixDame D.O.L.L.A. and Shaq delivered great verses.By Alexander Cole
- SongsJim Jones, Dyce Payso, And Keen Streetz Lay Down Bars Over "SHAQ & KOBE" BeatThis comes right after Jim's new album with these underground artists.By Zachary Horvath