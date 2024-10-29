Kurtis Blow Modernizes His Classic Single "Basketball" With The Help Of Hit-Boy & Lola Brooke

When you think of iconic rap songs from the 1980's one of them undoubtedly should be "Basketball" by Kurtis Blow. The track was a perfect encapsulation of the excitement surrounding the NBA and the sport at large. It's stood the test of time for as long as it possibly could have, as it is now a little over 40 years old. With that in mind, the fact we have a new version for the modern NBA era is a special treat. Kurtis Blow and DoorDash's DashPass program linked up to concoct "BASKETBALL 2.0," which features Hit-Boy and Lola Brooke.
The reason DashPass is involved is because they are now the official partners of the NBA and WNBA. Hit-Boy handles the production only here, with Lola popping in halfway through to shout out the superstars in the W as well. Blow mentions names like LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, among others. It's extremely nostalgic despite it just releasing and it's just a cool moment overall to this go down. Hit-Boy's sister and rapper HitgirlLena recreates the iconic chorus, making sure all of the key elements of the original are still intact. There's also a music video for the single, and it takes place in the "Mecca of basketball," New York City. It's shot at a local basketball park with Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart making cameos in the visual. Check out "BASKETBALL 2.0" by Kurtis Blow, Hit-Boy, and Lola Brooke with the link below.
"Basketball 2.0" - Hit-Boy, Kurtis Blow, & Lola Brooke
