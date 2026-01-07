6ix9ine's mugshot has surfaced online after the rapper turned himself in to authorities at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday. The picture shows him without his characteristically colorful hair and putting on a serious expression.

He turned himself in after pleading guilty to violating the terms of his supervised release, last year. Speaking with Adin Ross for a livestream before the start of his sentence, 6ix9ine explained how his latest legal trouble started.

"I had a close friend/worker, and we fell out," 6ix9ine told Ross. "What he ended up doing was meet with the feds and say I had drugs and guns in the house. They found an illegal gun and three ecstasy pills. Like I said, I'm on probation, so I give full consent to search my house, because I know there's nothing there. After that was the mall situation... Basically, I was at the mall, and I was shopping with my girlfriend and my stepson and some guy was like, 'If you weren't with your family, I'd kill you, you f*cking rat.' When we beat him up, he called the cops and made a report."

Famous Inmates At MDC Brooklyn

6ix9ine will be spending his sentence at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn alongside several other high-profile inmates. They include Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as well as Luigi Mangione, who stands accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in 2024.