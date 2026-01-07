6ix9ine's New Mugshot Surfaces Online As He Begins His Jail Sentence

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
La La Anthony Hosts "Winter Wonderland" Holiday Charity Event
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 21: 6ix9ine attends La La Anthony Hosts "Winter Wonderland" Holiday Charity Event on December 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
6ix9ine pleaded guilty to violating the terms of his supervised release, last year, and will be spending the next three months behind bars.

6ix9ine's mugshot has surfaced online after the rapper turned himself in to authorities at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday. The picture shows him without his characteristically colorful hair and putting on a serious expression.

He turned himself in after pleading guilty to violating the terms of his supervised release, last year. Speaking with Adin Ross for a livestream before the start of his sentence, 6ix9ine explained how his latest legal trouble started.

"I had a close friend/worker, and we fell out," 6ix9ine told Ross. "What he ended up doing was meet with the feds and say I had drugs and guns in the house. They found an illegal gun and three ecstasy pills. Like I said, I'm on probation, so I give full consent to search my house, because I know there's nothing there. After that was the mall situation... Basically, I was at the mall, and I was shopping with my girlfriend and my stepson and some guy was like, 'If you weren't with your family, I'd kill you, you f*cking rat.' When we beat him up, he called the cops and made a report."

Read More: Why Is The Internet So Mad At Claressa Shields?

Famous Inmates At MDC Brooklyn

6ix9ine will be spending his sentence at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn alongside several other high-profile inmates. They include Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as well as Luigi Mangione, who stands accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in 2024.

6ix9ine discussed the celebrities he'll be sharing a jail with in a video on social media, earlier this week. “Yo guys, remember when I told you I was in prison with Diddy, the president of Honduras, and Sam Bankman-Fried, and you guys thought I was lying? And then it came out that the president of Honduras was like, ‘He’s such a cool guy,’ I put Diddy on the phone with Akademiks. Now, I’m about to go meet the president of Venezuela,” 6xi9ine revealed. “I have that luck of just being locked up with presidents. Oh, and I’m about to meet Luigi too. I’m about to play chess with them n****s, eat ramen noodles.”

Read More: Drake Hit With A RICO? Everything You Need To Know About The Latest Lawsuit Against Stake, Drake & Adin Ross

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
MiamiBash 2021 Music 6ix9ine Claims He's Going Back To Jail Because A Close Friend Snitched On Him
Made In America - Day 2 Music 6ix9ine Officially Turns Himself In To Begin His Prison Sentence
Tekashi 6ix9ine Memorial Day Weekend Music 6ix9ine Reveals He’s Going To The Same Jail As Nicolas Maduro & Luigi Mangione
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0